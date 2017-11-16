Newton Stewart Market prices

Wednesday 15th November - 1529 Prime and Cast Sheep Sold
1017 Prime Lambs sold averaged 163.3p k/g. Overall Lambs would be cheaper on the week combined with less quality lamb averages are down. Top price of £88 was paid for 40k/g Beltex (200p k/g) from J McMillan, Carse O’Clary whilst heavyweights sold to £84.20 for Suffolks from J Wallace, Claycrop. Cast Ewes peaked at £120 for Suffolks from J McNeillie, High Balcray and to £115 for Suffolks from J Wallace, Claycrop. Tups sold to £111 for Texels from G Milroy, Mains of Machermore, Blackface Ewes sold to £53 from A McQuiston, Barnshangan. Mule ewes to £74 from B Hutchinson, Docherneil.
Lambs (Price per Head)
Beltex: £88 & £82.50 Carse O’Clary £81.50 Claycrop Texel; £84 & £80.50 Claycrop £83.50 7 £83 High Threave £83.50 & £81.80 high Boreland £83.20 Mains of Machermore £83 & £80 Barncorkrie £80.50 Claycrop Suffolk: £84.20, £82, £81.50 & £80 Claycrop £80.50 Chapelton Cheviot: £69.50 Barvennan Roussin: £79.50 Barquhill £75.80 Baryerrock Lleyn: £79.20 Kiltersan Cross: £75 Barnshangan & Barncorkrie Blackface: £70.50 Barlure
Lambs (Price per Kilo)
Beltex: 220, 205.1, 187.5 & 181.5 Carse O’Clary Texel: 195.2 Daldowie 190 & 182.5 Barvennan 177.6 Clugston 176.7 & 175. Barquhill 175.5 & 175.1 Pinclanty 175 & 174 Barquhill Suffolk: 170 Druchtag 166.7 Claycrop Cheviot: 174 Barvennan Roussin: 168.4 Baryerrock Lleyn: 177.5 Kiltersan Cross: 156.3 Barnshangan Blackface: 150. Barlure
Ewes
Suffolk: £120 High Balcray £115 & £93 Claycrop Texel: £108, £102 & £94 High Threave £82 Barnean Cross: £74 Docherneil £72.50 Barvennan £68.50 Barncorkrie Blackface: £53 & £43 Barnshanagan £45.50 & £41 Derrie
Tups
Texel: £111 & £103 Mains of Machermore Suffolk: £105 Barnshangan £97 Burgess Croft Blackface: £87 Barnvannoch £84 Mossyard
