Newton Stewart Market prices

Newton Stewart – Wednesday 18th October - 635 Prime and Cast Sheep Sold.
Lambs a lot scarcer on the ground today ans sold dearer. 471 Lambs sols averaged 164.5pk/g peaking at £85 for heavyweight Texels from W Kerr, High Boreland and for 42k/g Beltex from J McMillan, Carse O’Clary. Good fit Ewes dearer, Lean types similar Beltex Cross Ewes shown by N Gwynne, Castlewigg peaked at £106 while mules sold to £94 from J McMillan, Carse O’Clary. Blackface Ewes to £55.50 from C McClymont, Cuil.
95 Heavy Ewes averaged £81.15
69 Light Ewes averaged £34.17
Lambs (Price per Head)
Beltex: £85 & £80 Carse O’Clary £77 Dalhabboch Texel: £85, £83, £80.50 & £77 (x2)High Boreland £84.50 Ballaird £79 & £78.20 Balligmorrie £78 (x2), £77.50 & £77 Pinmore Mains £77.80 Straid £76 Cuil Suffolk: £82.20 & £81 Mid Skeog £79 Straid Cross: £66 Balligmorrie £65.20 Cairnhouse £64 Cuil
Lambs (Price per Kilo )
Beltex: 202.4 & 181.8 Carse O’Clary 171.1 Dalhabboch Texel: 185.7 (x2) Pinmore Mains 177.2 Dalhabboch 176.2 & 174.3 Kiltersan 175 Dalnaw 173.8 Larg, N/S & Balligmorrie 172.7 Cuil Suffolk: 164.4 Mid Skeog Cross: 160 Cuil
Cast Sheep
Beltex: £106 Castlewigg Suffolk: £104 Carse O’Clary Mule: £94 Carse O’Clary Texel: £95 Castlewigg Cheviot: £84 Dalhabboch Blackface: £55.50 Cuil £46 (x2) Dalhabboch
Blackface Tup: £75 Cuil
