Newton Stewart Market prices

Newton Stewart Market – Wednesday 11th October 2017
1631 Prime and Cast Sheep Sold
1106 Prime Lambs sold averaged 163.6p k/g with good fleshy weight y Lambs in demand. Heavyweights sold to £86 for Charolais Cross from Messrs Paton, Millenderdale. Lightweights sold to 182.1p k/g for Texels from P Hunter – Blair, Nether Cleugh. Heavy Ewes again easily cleared more lighter Ewes sold marginally dearer. Top price of £98 was paid for 2 pens from Messrs Templeton, Carslae. Mule Ewes to £86 from Drumbreddan and Blackfaces to £47 from Penninghame Home Farm.
Lambs (Price per Head)
Texel: £83 & £80 Straid £83 & £77 (x2) Millenderdale £81.50 Claycrop £79.50 Rose Cottage £79 Grennan £78.80 Barfad £78.50 & £78 Pinmore Mains Blue Texel: £81.50, £79.50 & £75 South Clutag Beltex: £72 & £70 High Ersock Suffolk: £85.50, £82, £78 & £75 Mid Skeog £79.50 Straid £76 Auchneight £72 High Ersock Charolais: £86 & £81 Millenderdale Blackface: £65.50 Pennighame Home Farm Cross: £67.80 Cuil & Macherquhat £65.50 Docherneil £64 Barlaughlan
Lambs (Price per Kilo)
Texel: 182 & 175 Nether Cleugh 180.2 Wee Carleton 177.8 & 176.6 Straid 176.7 Rosse Cottage 175.1 Barfad Blue Texel: 176.7 &174.4 South Clutag Beltex: 171.4 High Ersock 171.3 Corhulloch Suffolk: 172.8 Straid 171 Mid Skeog Charolais: 176.1 & 172 Millenderdale Blackface: 156.6 Cuil Cross: 157.7 Macherquhat 153.2 Penninghame Home Farm
Cast Sheep
Lleyn Ram: £95 Grennan Texel: £85 Grennan Blackface: £83 Cuil
Ewes:
Texel: £98 Carslae £89 & £80 Millenderdale £84 Drumbreddan £80 Pinmore Mains Suffolk: £91 & £84 Bougang £82 Carslae Charolais: £98 Carslae Lleyn: £85 High Ersock Mule: £86 Drumbreddan £82 Awhirk Blackface: £47 Pennighame Home Farm £45 & £43 Drumbreddan £42.50 Barlaughlan Cheviot: £43 Murrayton
