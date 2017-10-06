Newton Stewart Market prices

NEWTON STEWART MARKET - WEDNESDAY 4TH OCTOBER.
PRIME & CAST SHEEP
1189 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.
871 prime sheep averaged 164p/kg. Peaking at £88.50 for heavyweight from A McCaig, Mount Pleasant. Lightweights sold to 203.6p/kg for 42kg from A McCaig, Mount Pleasant. Once again meaty lambs of all breeds easy to sell but lean types difficult to move. Fit cast sheep were scarce today and sold well lighter types sold at recent rates. Tups peaked at £106 for Texels from K Lochhead, St Ninnians. Ewes sold to £103 for Texel crosses from A McCaig, Mount Pleasant. Blackface ewes sold to £45.50 from D Ferguson, Farden.
Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel Cross: £103 & £98 Mount Pleasant Zwartbles: £89 Smiddy Cottage Cheviot: £65.50 Bargaly Suffolk Cross: £64 Viewfield Mule: £53.50 Chapelton £52.50 Farden Blackface: £45.50 Farden £45 & £44 Stair Estates
Cast Tups (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £106 St Ninnians BFL: £105 St Ninnians Blackface: £76 Low Glasnick
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £84.50 & £77.50 Pinclanty £80 & £77.50 Auchenflower £79 Barlauchlan & High Ersock £77.50 Larg, Newton Stewart £77.50 Viewfield Beltex: £88.50, £87 & £85.50 (x3) Mount Pleasant £84.50 Chapelton Mule: £75 Stair Estates £74.80 High Ersock £73 Barlauchlan Charolais: £73.80 & £72.50 Boghouse Roussin: £73 Crailloch Cheviot: £70 Crailloch
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Texel: 186.1 & 176.1 Auchenflower 180.2 & 171.4 Viewfield 180.2 Larg, Newton Stewart 172.2 & 171.4 Pinclanty 171.7 Barlauchlan 171 Port O’ Spittal Beltex: 203.6, 194.3, 181.9, 177 & 170.6 Mount Pleasant Mule: 158.7 Barlauchlan Charolais: 172.6 & 171.6 Boghouse Roussin: 173.8 Crailloch Cheviot: 166.7 Crailloch
