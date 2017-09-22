Newton Stewart Market PRICES

NEWTON STEWART MARKET ON WEDNESDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER 2017

PRIME & CAST SHEEP

1191 Prime & Cast sheep sold.

907 lambs sold averaged 160p/kg with good fleshed lambs every bit as dear as last week but not for the first time, lean, under fleshed types were no use to sell. Top price of £82.20 was paid for a pen of Heavyweight Texels from A Henry, Viewhills and to 180.5p/kg for a pen of Beltex from W Kerr, High Boreland. Cast sheep very similar with good fleshed stock easy going, leaner types going for further keep. Top price £118 was paid for Beltex tups from T McGarva, Barwhanny. Texel cross ewes sold to £97 from N Paterson, Little Ervie. Mule ewes sold to £81 from Castlewigg. Blackface ewes sold to £50 from R Jamieson, Garrochtrie.

Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel: £82.20 & £78.80 Viewhills £81.50 & £80 High Boreland £80 & £79.20 Little Ervie £78 Barncorkrie & Larg £77 Balligmorrie £76.50 May Beltex: £80 & £74 High Boreland £73 Chapelton Lleyn: £70 Enoch, Portpatrick Suffolk: £80 & £74 Moorpark of Barr £74 Boreland £71 Craigdhu Cross: £68 Chapelton £67 Docherneil & Barholm

Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Texel: 176.2 South Balfern (Johnstone) 175.6 & 170.7 Auchenflower 174.4 Balkissock 171.4 Kiltersan 171.3 Viewhills 170.2 Barncorkrie & Little Ervie Beltex: 180.5 & 170.2 High Boreland 173.8 Chapelton Lleyn: 166.7 Enoch, Portpatrick Suffolk: 166.7 & 164.4 Moopark of Barr 160.9 Boreland Cross: 157.3 Balligmorrie 152.3 Barholm & Docherneil

Tups (Leading Prices Per Head):

Beltex: £119 & £97 Barwhanny Lleyn: £82 Barwhanny

Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel Cross: £97 Little Ervie £94 Barbae Suffolk Cross: £89 Viewhills Mule: £81 Castlewigg £80 Garrochtrie Cheviot: £74 Little Ervie Lleyn: £77 Little Ervie Blackface: £50 & £47.50 Garrochtrie