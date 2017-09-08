Newton Stewart Market prices

NEWTON STEWART MARKET
STORE CATTLE
FRIDAY 8TH SEPTEMBER 2017
141 Store Cattle sold at Newton Stewart.
Steers sold to £1210 for a home bred limousin from Sheena Templeton, South Balfern and to 251.4p/kg for Charolais from J McGarvie, Auchneight. Heifers sold to £1150 for a home bred British Blue from J Baillie, Low Glasnick and to 236p/kg for Limousin from W Gemmell, Holm. Dairy bred Steers sold to £800 for Black & Whites from H Parker, Inchparks or to 154p/kg from H Young, Claunch.
64 beef bred Bullocks averaged £924.76 or 208.4p/kg
22 dairy bred Bullocks averaged £724.32 or 148.3p/kg
55 Heifers averaged £885.91 or 204.7p/kg
Bullocks (Leading Prices Per Head):
Limousin: £1210, £1180 & £1000 South Balfern £1045 & £1000 Blackpark British Blue: £1210, £1180 & £1150 Low Glasnick Aberdeen Angus: £1045 Claunch £995 Inchparks Simmental: £1000 Oldland £920 Moorpark, Sandhead Charolais: £880 & £870 Auchneight Black & White: £800 & £790 Inchparks £750 Claunch
Bullocks (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Limousin: 244p/kg Oldland 240 Holm 238 Low Glentriplock Charolais: 251.4 & 232 Auchneight Simmental: 225 & 215 Oldland Aberdeen Angus: 211 Claunch British Blue: 211 Low Glasnick 208 Blackpark Saler: 211 Auchneight Shorthorn: 204 Barrachan Black & White: 154 Claunch 153 & 151 Inchparks
Heifers (Leading Prices Per Head):
British Blue: £1150, £1085 & £1080 Low Glasnick £1100 Blackpark Limousin: £1100 & £1030 South Balfern £1005 Barrachan £1000 Blackpark Simmental: £1070 Low Glasnick Aberdeen Angus: £930 Blackpark & Inchparks £900 Blackpark Hereford: £930 Inchparks Charolais: £830 & £820 Auchneight
Heifers (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Charolais: 235 & 231 Auchneight Limousin: 236 Holm 222 Blackpark British Blue: 220 & 215 Low Glasnick Simmental: 218 Low Glasnick Aberdeen Angus: 205 Blackpark 200 Low Glentriplock
