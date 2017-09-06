Newton Stewart Market prices

Newton Stewart Market, Wednesday 6th September.
1328 Prime and Cast Sheep Sold.
Less Lambs on the ground this week due to the downturn in demand. 752 Lambs forward averaged 1765p k/g peaking at £93 for heavyweight Texels from Bret Corcorran , Viewfiled and to 185.2p k/g again from Viewfield Farm. Cast Sheep sold to £115 for Texel Tups from W McHarrie, Duchra. Ewess sold to £105 for Texels from A Vance, Bridgehouse. Mule Ewes to £81 from Messrs Russell, Crouse.
237 Light Ewes averaged £35.41
328 Heavy Ewes averaged £61.16
Lambs (Price per Head)
Texel: £93 Viewfield £89.50 Balligmorrie £86.80 & £86.50 Blackpark £84 Larg and Clugston £83.50 Blackpark Charolais: £82 Clauchrie Suffolk: £81.80 Clauchrie £79.50 Straid Cross: £78 & £76 Clayshant £78 Boughouse £77 Blackpark Lleyn: £75.20 North Milton Blackface: £66 Boghouse
Lambs (Price perKilo)
Texel: 182.2 & 181. Viewfield 183 Daldowie 182.9 Balligmorrie 181.9 Straid 181.8 Larg 180.9 Docherneil Charolais: 178.3 Clauchrie Suffolk: 181.8 Clauchrie 180.9 Auchneight 108.7 Straid Cross: 173.7 Garheugh 165.5 Knockcoid Lleyn: 179 North Milton Blackface: 157 Boghouse
Texel Tups: £115 Duchra
Cast Ewes
Texel: £105 Bridgehouse Beltex: £96 Boreland Suffolk: £94 Bridgehouse Cheviot: £89 Kildarroch Rossin: £83 Boreland Mule: £81 Crouse Leicester: £80 High Ersock Leicester: £80 High ERsock Lleyn: £74.50 Barwhanny Blackface: £49.50 Little Larg
