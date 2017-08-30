Newton Stewart Market prices

PRIME & CAST SHEEP - WEDNESDAY 29TH AUGUST
2001 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.
1526 lambs sold very well to average 196p/kg. Top price of £104 was paid for a pen of 20 heavyweight Suffolks from W McHarrie, Duchra. The 45 home bred lambs from Duchra averaged over £100. Roussin lambs sold to £103 shown by Helen McColm, Crailloch. Texel lambs sold to 208.3p/kg from J Howie, Auchentibbert. 475 ewes sold to £114 for BDM Cross ewes from S MacTier, Boghouse and Texel cross from C Saunders, Barvennan. Dorset tups to £111 from Maud Walker, Barwinnock. Mule ewes to £91 from Barvennan and Blackface ewes to £78 from D Wilson, Kirkmabreck. Only lean light ewes were hard to cash.
117 light ewes averaged £40.29
358 heavy ewes averaged £72.88
Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):
BDM Cross: £114 Boghouse Texel Cross: £114 Barvennan £106 Duchra Texel: £106 Millenderdale Dorset: £98 Barwinnock Lleyn: £105 Kiltersan Mule: £91 Barvennan Blackface: £78 Kirkmabreck £75 Mains of Larg
Cast Rams (Leading Prices Per Head):
Dorset: £111 Barwinnock Lleyn: £91 Auchentibbert Suffolk: £90 Spoutwells
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £103 & £102.50 Duchra £102.50 Barvernochan £101.50 No 3 South Balfern £100 & £98.50 Auchentibbert £97.80 & £95 High Threave £97 Barlaughlan £95 Garrochtrie Roussin: £103 Crailloch Suffolk: £104 Duchra £101.50 Clauchrie £100.50 Over Airies £100 Garrochtrie £98.50 Culmalzie Charolais: £97.50 Ballaird Cross: £86 Clauchrie £84.80 Garrochtrie £82.50 Gass, Kirkcowan Blackface: £83 Kirkmabreck £81 Craig, Straiton £77.80 Cuil Beltex: £94.50 No 3 South Balfern
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Texel: 208.3 Auchentibbert 208.1 & 207.6 High Threave 207.9 Blair, Barrhill 207.6 Nether Cleugh Beltex: 207.1 Boghouse Suffolk: 206.5 Duchra 205.3 Druchtag Roussin: 206 Crailloch Kerry Hill: 205.6 Druchtag Cross: 201.9 Garrochtrie 192.9 Cairnhouse 191 Culdoach Blackface: 192.9 & 192.1 Craig, Straiton 190 Cuil
