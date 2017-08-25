Newton Stewart Market prices

Wednesday 23rd August - 1349 Prime and Cast Sheep Sold.
Less Lambs forward today with under fleshed types again difficult to trade. Overall aveage for 923 was 180.2p k/g. Top price of £92.50 was paid for heavyweight Texels from Rhona Hyslop, Dalnaw and Colin Muir, Larg Farm, Newton Stewart. Beltex Lambs sold to 202.4p k/g for 42k/g from Messrs Templeton, Carslae. Cast Sheep sold above expectations peaking at £100 for Texel Cross Ewes from J McFarlane, Daldowie. Mule Ewes sold to £88 from C McClymont, Cuil Farm and £73.50 from C McClymont, Cuil and £71 P Murray, High Ersock.
243 Heavy Ewes averaged £67.60
183 Lightweight Ewes averaged £40.82
Lambs (Price per Head)
Texel: £92.50 Larg £92.50 Dalnaw £92.20 Barfad £90 Knockcoid £88 Kildarroch £87.20 Culnoag £87 Maryport Beltex: £91 High Ersock £88 & £86 Boghouse, P/w £86 Chapelton £85.50 Gowlands £85 Carslae Suffolk: £89.50 Chapelton £87.50 Gowlands £80.80 Straid Cross: £85 & £80 Little Torhouse £80 High Ersock
Lambs (Price per Kilo)
Texel: 197.6 Straid 193.3 Maryport 190.7 Straid 1905 Larg 188.8 Ravenstone Mains 188.6 Boghouse 188.4 Daldowie 188.1 Orchardton Beltex: 202.4 & 190.7 Carslae 200 Chapelton 200, 188.6 & 187.2 Boghouse Suffolk: 187.9 Straid 185.9 Auchneight 185.7 Boghouse 184.2 Gowlands Cross: 173.9 Little Torhouse 173.3 Barlaughlan 172.6 Knockcoid
Texel Ewes: £100 Daldowie Suffolk: £99 Culnoag Mule: £88 & £82 Cuil Leicester: £85 Little Torhouse Lleyn: £83 Auchenree Blackface: £73.50 Cuil £71 High Ersock.
