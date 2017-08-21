Newton Stewart Market prices

Friday 18th August sale of 1581 Store and Breeding Sheep.
Breeding Sheep Sold to £132 for Mule Gimmers from Messrs McKenna, Gass, Kirkcowan. Mule Ewe Lambs sold to £93 from K Lochhead, St Ninnians. Store Lambs sold to £90 for Texel Cross Zwartbles from Messrs Ramsay, High Auchneil with Suffolks to £75 from Messrs Landers, Bardrochwood.
695 Suffolk Lambs averaged £63.12 (Last Year £61.33)
£75, £72.50, £66, £60.50(x2), £58.80 Bardrochwood £58 Chapelton
695 Texel Lambs averaged £57.41 (Last Year £62.98)
£90 & £70 High Auchneel £64 & £62.50 Barquhill £63 & £61.50 Barholm Mains
147 Mule Lambs averaged £50.63 (Last Year £54.60)
£55 Ardachie £50.50 Holm, K/c £50 Bents, Barrhill
Cheviot: £60.50 Bardrochwood Beltex: £56. Bardrochwood
Mule Gimmers: £132 Gass, K/c Zwart Gimmers: £116 Stewarton Mule Ewe Lambs: £93 St Ninnians
