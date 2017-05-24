Newton Stewart Market prices

WEDNESDAY 24TH MAY
PRIME & CAST SHEEP
783 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.
239 lambs were met with a mixed show for quality but very easily sold to average 235.2p/kg (£100.80 per head). Top price of £114 was paid for Suffolks from R Wilson, High Barness and P Murray, High Ersock. Top price per kilo of 256.4p/kg was paid for 39kg Beltex from I McIntyre, Glenlea. 318 hoggets averaged 190.1p/kg. Peaking at £94.50 for Lleyn Cross from S Galloway, Barvernochan and to 216.7p/kg from G Service, Baltersan. 226 Cast sheep, over fat types cheaper today. Tups to £118 for Zwartbles from J Robinson, Quarry House. Texel ewes to £115 from H Ryman, North Kildarroch. Blackface ewes to £65 from H Hamilton, Derrie.
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):
Suffolk: £114, £110, £104 & £103 High Barness £114 & £103 High Ersock £113, £109 & £107 Baryerrock £105 Mid Skeog Texel: £113 & 3105 Spittal £110 & £109 & £104 (x2) Auchleach £110 (x2) Clantibuies £108 Glenstables £107 & £105 Dinnans £105 Culnoag Roussin: £107 & £100 Crailloch Charolais: £90 Glenlea Hampshire: £96 Glenstables Beltex: £110 & £106 Baryerrock £100 Glenlea Zwartbles: £100 Quarry House & Smiddy Bungalow Cross: £86 Low Glasnick Blackface: £93 Low Glasnick
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Suffolk: 243.2, 240.4 & 237 Baryerrock 234.1 & 234 High Barness 233 Mid Skeog Texel: 255.8 & 247.6 Auchleach 252.9 & 245.5 Balneil 251.2 Barbae 245.2 Culnoag Roussin: 250 & 227.7 Crailloch Charolais: 241.7 Barvennan Hampshire: 223.3 Glenstables Beltex: 256.4 & 250 Glenlea 255.8 & 246.5 Baryerrock Zwartbles: 215.1 Quarry House
Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Head):
Lleyn: £94.50 & £91 Barvernochan Cheviot: £94 Derrie Texel: £94 Millenderdale £92 Craigalbert & Moorpark of Barr Suffolk: £92 Brigton Blackface: £90.50 Baltier £90 Craigalbert Cross: £90 Craigalbert Beltex: £90 Brigton
Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Shetland: 216.7 Baltersan Blackface: 214.6 Challoch 211.8 Baltier Cheviot: 213.5 Derrie 210 Glenlea Lleyn: 211.6 Barvernochan Charolais: 210 Mains of Tigg
Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £115 North Kildarroch Suffolk: £104 Craigalbert Zwartbles: £90 Quarry House BFL: £90 Little Torhouse Cross: £68 Little Torhouse Blackface: £65 Derrie
Cast Tups (Leading Prices Per Head):
Zwartbles: £118 Quarry House Texel: £103 North Kildarroch Suffolk: £106 High Ersock