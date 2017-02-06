Newton Stewart Market prices

PRIME & CAST SHEEP

NEWTON STEWART MARKET

WEDNESDAY 1ST FEBRUARY 2017

1442 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.

1147 Prime Hoggets sold to average 168.4p/kg (+12.3p on the week). Top price per head was £86 for a pen of 24 Texel Hoggets from M/s A Walker & Son, Mindork, Kirkcowan or 210.5p/kg for an excellent pen of Beltex off M/s N & N Gwynne, Castlewigg, Whithorn. 691 Blackface hoggets sold to a top of £80 for a pen of 20 heavyweights from J Mitchell, Little Larg, New Luce or 189.4p/kg for lightweights from W Lockhart, Culdoach, Tongland and averaged 167p/kg. Cast sheep selling sharper this week and many more could have been sold to seller’s advantage. Topping the sale was £108 for a pair of Texel cross ewes off M/s Galloway, Barvernochan and tups peaked at £100 for a Texel from T & T Coltman, Laggansarroch.

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel: £86, £84.50 & £84.20 Mindork £83.20 Garrochtrie £82.20 South Cairnweil £82 Knockiebae & Carscreugh £79.50 Duchra Beltex: £85, £82.50 & £80 Castlewigg £80.80 Barsalloch Suffolk: £80.80 Gowlands £77 Garrochtrie Blackface: £80 for a pen of 20 and £76 for a pen of 81 from Little Larg £78 Barnvannoch £75.20 Drannandow £75 & £74 Dalhabboch Cross: £75 Culdoach

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Beltex: 210.5 & 201.9 Castlewigg Suffolk: 184.5 Craigalbert Cheviot: 180.5 Dalhabboch Texel: 179.5 Gowlands Blackface: 189.4 Culdoach 179.4 Garheugh 176.4 Little Larg 174.4 Dalhabboch 174.3 Carscreugh Cross: 180 Craigalbert

Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel Cross: £108, £82.50 & £72 Barvernochan £76 Barsalloch Lleyn: £82 Barvernochan Cross: £76.50 Barsalloch £74.50 Cuil £72.50 Crouse Blackface: £67 Cuil £61 Knockiebae £59 Kirkmabreck £57.50 Cracreugh £56.50 Crouse.

STORE CATTLE

NEWTON STEWART

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY 2017

119 Store Cattle sold at Newton Stewart February Sale.

53 Beef bred steers averaged 218.6p/kg. Selling to a top of £1135 for a pair of Simmental Crosses from J Baillie, Low Glasnick and to 272.4p/kg for Limousin Crosses from M/s Bowman, Bagbie. 11 Dairy bred steers averaged 150.5p/kg. Peaking at £760 from H Young, Claunch and to 167.7p/kg from W Gemmell, Holm. 55 Heifers sold averaged 212.4p/kg peaking at £1045 for a British Blue cross from I McIntyre, West Drummoddie and to 256.4p/kg for a Limousin cross from G Adams, Clugston.

Bullocks (Leading Prices Per Head):

Simmental: £1135 & £1100 Low Glasnick Limousin: £1030 & £965 Glenchamber £940 West Drummoddie Angus: £1000 (x2) & £945 Claunch £920 West Drummoddie British Blue: £975 Low Glasnick Charolais: £960, £945 & £930 West Drummoddie Black & White: £760 Claunch

Bullocks (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Simmental: 216.9 Low Glasnick Limousin: 272.4 & 251.1 Bagbie 246.7 East Barr 244.8 CLugston 235.5 Blackcraig Angus: 214 Culreoch British Blue: 209.6 Low Glasnick Charolais: 220.5 Bagbie Black & White: 167.7 Holm

Heifers (Leading Prices Per Head):

British Blue: £1045 & £990 West Drummoddie £995, £990, £950 & £945 Low Glasnick Simmental: £1020 & £1000 Low Glasnick Limousin: £975 Glenchamber Charolais: £890 West Drummodie

Heifers (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

British Blue: 218.7 Low Glasnick 217.6 & 215.5 West Drummodie Limousin: 256.4, 231.3 & 230.8 Clugston 233.9 Holm 250.9 East Barr Charolais: 211.6 Bagbie