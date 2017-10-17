Newton Stewart Market calf sales

NEWTON STEWART- FRIDAY 13th OCTOBER & SATURDAY 14th OCTOBER 2017

2823 Calves Sold.

Autumn Born and Spring Born Calves very easily sold, the younger and smaller calves proved more difficult to sell.

Bullocks sold to £1260 for a pen of yearling Limousin Crosses from J Wallace, Claycrop Farm and to £1260 for the Top Native a pure Galloway from P Hunter-Blair, Nether Cleugh.

Spring Bullocks sold to 287.3p Per Kilo for Charolais Cross from Messrs Lochhart, Culdoach Farm. Heifers sold to £1250 for a pair of Limousin Calves from Messrs Hannah, Meoul Farm.

Spring heifers sold to 434p Per Kilo for a pen of 10 Saler Calves from Messrs Howatson, Risk Farm.

1040 Autumn Born Bullock Calves Averaged 216.8p Per Kilo (£962.20) (+2p Per Kilo) (+£21.52)

609 Spring Born Bullock Calves Averaged 231.1p Per Kilo (£691.73) (-18.1p Per Kilo) (-£53.87)

658 Autumn Born Heifer Calves Averaged 208.6p Per Kilo (£837.58) (+3.5p Per Kilo) (-£12.03)

516 Spring Born Heifer Calves Averaged 258p Per Kilo (£664.10) (+20.7p Per Kilo) (+0.50p)

Bullocks:

Limousin Cross: £1260, £1220, £1180, £1140 and £1110 Claycropp, £1250, £1240, £1190, £1125 Meoul, £1220, £1190, £1180, £1160, £1140, £1135, £1095, £1080 and £1075 Redbrae, £1220 Knockiebae, £1210 (x2), £1160 and £1100 Boghouse, £1170, £1160, £1100 and £1060 Mains of Larg, £1160, £1130, £1100, £1080, £1050 and £1040 Kirkmabreck, £1140, £1130, £1090 and £1060 South Balfern (A Johnstone), £1100 and £1050 Gowlands, £1100 Cairnhouse, £1085 and £1045 Barncorkrie. Galloway: £1260 Nether Cleugh, £1000 Kirkmabreck. Charolais: £1210, £1140 and £1130 Kirkmabreck, £1170 and £1095 Claycrop, £1140 and £1090 West Glengyre, £1140 (x2), £1060 and £1050 Knockiebae, £1130 High Milton, £1125 Borgue House, £1090 Cairnhouse, £1100 Mid Skeog, £1020 Gowlands, £1030 Pinwherry Home Farm, £1035 Glenvernoch. British Blue: £1210, £1200, £1175, £1170 (x2), £1160, £1150, £1145, £1140, £1130, £1110 (x2), £1090, £1080, £1070 Low Glasnick. Blonde Cross: £1165, £1160 and £1000 (x2) Low Glasnick. Simmental Cross: £1140 Low Glasnick, £1100, £1090 (x2), £1075 Crouse, £1080 Spittal. Aberdeen Angus: £1095, £1015 and £930 Enoch, £1080, £1070 and £1000 High Milton, £1015 Gowlands, £1010 Ballaird, £1000 Moorpark of Barr and South Balfern. Saler: £1100 and £960 Kilmabreck, £870 Meikle Larbrax, £840 Cuil. Shorthorn: £910 Pinwherry Home Farm, £855 Bardrrochwood. Hereford: £1020 West Glengyre.

Price (Per Kilo)

Charolais: 287.3p and 257.6p Culdoach. 276.6p and 264.4p Glenvernoch , 269.8p and 257.1p Cutcloy, 255.3p, 254.7p and 245.3p Milnmark, 257.6p, 255.1p and 246.9p Boreland, 245.2p West Glengyre. Limousin: 285.2, 247.7 and 241.4p Kildarroch , 276.5p and 252.9p East Barr, 272.6p, 261.8p, 259 (x2), 255.2 and 250.8p Kiltersan, 262.8p 261p and 247p Meoul, 259.7p, 254.8p and 248.9p Redbrae, 252p and 248.3p Kirkdale, 243.6p and 242.6p Garheugh, 249.5p Mains of Larg. Saler Cross: 254.4p Drumjargon, 223p Culdoach, 229p, 219p and 213p Risk. Shorthorn: 225.6p Dirnow. Hereford: 195p Challoch. Simmental Cross: 254 Cutcloy, 250 Cairndoon, 231.8p Drumjargon. Blonde: 228p and 227p Low Glasnick. British Blue: 243.6p Low Glasnick, 237p, 231p, 230p, 228p and 224p Low Glasnick. Aberdeen Angus: 228p and 212p Spittal, 225p Kilterson, 221p Milnmark, 212p Ballaird.

Heifers:

Limousin Cross: £1250, £1160, £940 and £930 Meoul, £1150 and £960 Boghouse, £1080, £995, £970 and £930 Redbrae, £1050 (x3) Claycrop, £1010 Mains of Larg, £1000 Kilmabreck, £980 Cairnhouse, £1000 Carse O’Clary, £980 High Milton,£955 Knockiebae. Saler Cross: £1150, £1100, £1070, £1020 and £1010 Risk. Hereford: £1090 West Glengyre. Charolais: £1055 and £960 West Glengyre, £1035 and £1025 Knockiebae, £1080 and £955 Kirkmabreck, £990 and £970 High Milton, £950 Meikle Larbrax. Simmental Cross: £1000 Borgue House, £925 Crouse. British Blue: £1000, £975 and £910 Low Glasnick. Aberdeen Angus: £940 Blair, Barrhill, £940 Mains of Machermore.

Price (Per Kilo)

Saler: 434p, 431.4p, 411.5p, 408p, 400p, 382.2p, 378.4p, 368.9p, 364.7p, 363.6p, 360.7p and 320p Risk. Charolais: 269.8p and 233.3p St Ninnians, 243.2p Milnmark, 240p and 229p Culdoach, 239.4p Dalnaw. Limousin Cross: 255.1p and 223.8p Meoul, 254.2p Kiltersan, 251p and 227.1p Kildaroch, 250p East Barr, 239.6p Boghouse,239.2p Kirkdale, 231.6p Bridgehouse. British Blue: 232.9p, 228.2p and 216.9p Low Glasnick. Aberdeen Angus: 213p and 210p Spittal. Simmental: 210p Spittal, 209p and 207p Crouse, 208.3p East Altercannoch. Blonde: 216p Low Glasnick.