Newton Stewart Market

Prices from Friday 1st September:
971 Feeding and Breeding Sheep Sold
Breeding sheep sold to £90 for a pen of Ewe lambs from Messrs McKenna, Gass. Store Lambs sold to £65 for a pen of Mule Wedder Lambs from Gass. All classes of Sheep easily sold.
Mule Ewe Lambs: £90, £89 & £86 Gass Lleyn Gimmers: £80 North Drummoddie Texel Ewe Lambs: £71 Kiltersan Blackface Ewe Lambs: £50 Little Tongue
Store Lambs
Cross Wdr Lambs: £65 & £55.50 Gass £55 Barholm (Barrie) Beltex: £64.50 Dalhabboch Suffolk: £62.50 Gass Texel: £57.50 Kiltersan & Chapelton Cheviot: £53 & £52.50 Bardrochwood £48 Quarter Cheviot Ewe Lambs: £53 Bardrochwood Blackface: £52.50 & £44 Wood of Dervaid £44 Quarter
