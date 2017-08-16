Newton Stewart Market

Prices from Wednesday, August 16:
1855 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.
1498 Prime Lambs sold averaged 188.1p/kg. 42kg Lambs with a good covering of muscle easily sold. The 865 lambs of all breeds scaling 42kg and heavier averaged 195p/kg. The lighter and leaner the lamb again sold cheaper. Heavyweight sold to £100 and £97 for Texels from W McKie, High Threave. Beltex lambs sold to 212.5p/kg for 40kg from John Wright, Pinmore Mains. Cast sheep were similar to lamb trade with the heavier and fitter types easy cashed and lighter types were similar.
154 light ewes averaged: £39.80
203 heavy ewes averaged: £69.98
Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel Cross: £108 Auchleach, Kirkcolm Beltex Cross: £107 Millairies Continental Cross: £98 Auchleach, Kirkcolm BFL: £97 High Ersock Mule: £89.50 Low Drumrae Lleyn: £90 Risk Blackface: £58.50 Balmurrie £55.50 Laggansarroch
Cast Tups (Leading Prices Per Head):
Charolais: £106 Millairies Suffolk: £106 Millairies
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £100, £97 & £96 High Threave £94 South Clutag £94 & £92 Millenderdale £91.80 Boghouse £91 Straid £90.50 Murrayton Charolais: £96.50 Millenderdale £90.50 Risk £89.20 Clauchrie Suffolk: £94.80 & £91.80 Clauchrie £92.80 Culmalzie £88 Over Airies Beltex: £93 Pinmore Mains £88.80 Boghouse £88 Baryerrock & South Clutag Cross: £85 Pinvalley £80 Knockiebae £78 Murrayton £77.50 Barlaughlan Roussin: £89 Baryerrock Lleyn: £87 High Ersock BDM: £88.20 Over Airies
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Texel: 209.1 & 201.9 Millenderdale 206.8 Straid 204.7 Auchleach, Kirkcolm 202.9 Murrayton 202.4 Balligmorrie 202 Clugston 201.2 Barnean, Viewfield & South Clutag Charolais: 201.1 & 195.4 Risk 200 Millenderdale 194.1 Boghouse Suffolk: 198.9 Culmalzie 197.6 Straid 197.3 Boghouse 196.6 Barncorkrie Beltex: 212.5 & 211.4 Pinmore Mains 206.5 Boghouse 205 Castlewigg 204.7 South Clutag Cross: 184.8 Pinvalley 181.6 Barncorkrie 180.2 Barlaughlan Roussin: 193.4 Baryerrock BDM: 200 & 196 Over Airies
