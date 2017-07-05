Newton Stewart Market

WEDNESDAY 5TH JULY

Craig Wilson Ltd, Livestock Auction Mart, Newton Stewart had forward 779 sheep compromising 642 prime lambs, 137 cast ewes & tups. Prime lambs sold to a top price of 223.2p/kg for a pen of Texel lambs from Barnean Farming Company, Barnean, Newton Stewart with the overall average being 209.4p/kg (-10.1p on the week). All lambs were keenly bid for due to a shortage of numbers.

Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel: £110 Bridgehouse £105 Fineview £103.50 & £103 Boreland Suffolk: £103.50 Hallowchapel £100 Clauchrie Continental: £102.50 Culnoag £102 Brisdgehouse & Fineview £96 High Ersock £95 Boghouse Halfbred: £94 High Ersock & Orchardton Blue Texel: £93 Barvennan & Bridgehouse £92.50 Barbae £92 Cuil

Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Texel: 223.2 Barnean 223.1 Barvennan 219.1 Carslae 218.8 Fineview Suffolk: 220.2 Barbae 215.5 Balligmorrie Continental: 218.1 Carslae 216.7 Cuil 215.6 Boreland 213.8 Barvennan 213.3 South Boreland Beltex: 214.6 Boreland 213.8 Boghouse Halfbred: 212.7 Orchardton 212.3 Low Drumrae Blue Texel: 212.2 Barnean 211.8 Barvennan 211.7 Barbae 211.2 Boghouse

137 Cast ewes & tups met the dearest trade so far this season and with numbers in short supply many more could have been sold to advantage. Heavy ewes sold to a top price of £115.50 from H Ryman, North Kildarroch, Whauphill with the overall average being £80.94 per head. Light ewes sold to a top price of £83/50 for Blackface ewes from J Russell, Crouse, Wigtown with the overall average being £59.87 per head.

Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel: £115.50, £114.50 & £109.50 North Kildarroch Suffolk Cross: £105.50 Barvennan £104 Bridgehouse Charolais Cross: £105.50 & £92.50 Carslae Continental: £101.50 North Kildarroch £97.50 Carslae £97 Boreland Cheviot: £88.50 Murrayton Mule: £88.50 Culmalzie Blackface: £83.50 Crouse

Cast tups sold to a top price of £123.50 for Texels from Murrayton Farms, Culreoch, Gatehouse of Fleet.

Cast Tups (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel: £123.50 Culreoch Beltex: £115.50 Castlewigg Suffolk: £105.50 Dirnow