Newton Stewart Market

WEDNESDAY 31ST MAY 2017
PRIME & CAST SHEEP
781 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.
423 Prime Lambs sold averaged 232.8p/kg or £98.10. Peaking at £120 for Heavyweight Texels from A & J Wright, Pinmore Mains and to 251.3p/kg for a pen of 39kg Beltex from R Templeton, Carslae. 225 Hoggets sold to £98.50 for Heavyweight Texels from T McMillan, Orchardton and to 187.2pkg for Blackfaces from Mochrum Estates. 225 Hoggets averaged 167.7p/kg. Cast sheep were of a poorer quality peaking at £103 for a Texel ewe from R Wallace, Macherquhat. Mule ewes sold to £76 from R Templeton Carslae and Blackface ewes to £60.50 from I Douglas, Baruaghlan.
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £120, £106 & £100 Pinmore Mains £105 Spittal £102 & £101 Baryerrock £102 & £100 Little Pinminnoch £100 (x2) Dinnans £100 Auchleach, Kirkcolm Suffolk: £114, £109, £107 & £105.50 Baryerrock £110, £106 & £101.50 High Barness £108.50 (x2) High Balcray Beltex: £100 Mains of Dhulloch £98 Carslae Charolais: £100 & £99 High Barness £94.50 Glenstables
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Texel: 243.9 & 231.8 Little Pinminnoch 243.9 Pinmore Mains & Auchleach, Kirkcolm 243.2, 240.5, 239.8 & 239 Baryerrock 238.8 Little Galdenoch 238.2 Carslae Suffolk: 238.8, 232.6 & 230.4 High Barness 237 Baryerrock 232.5 Almont Beltex: 251.3 Carslae Charolais: 236.3 Glenstables 230.2 High Barness
Hoggets (Leading Price Per Head):
Texel: £98.50 Orchardton Cross: £90 Barluaghlan Blackface: £90 Palgowan
Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Blackface: 187.2 Mochrum Estates 181.6 & 176.7 Palgowan Texel: 175.9 Orchardton Charolais: 173.3 Carslae
Cast Sheep (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £103 Macherquhat Texel Cross: £89 Dinnans BFL: £87 Mains of Larg Mule: £76 Carslae Roussin: £71.50 Tormitchell Blackface: £60.50 Barlaughlan