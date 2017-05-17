Newton Stewart Market

WEDNESDAY 17TH MAY 2017
PRIME & CAST SHEEP
405 Cast & Prime Sheep Sold.
57 spring lambs with demand outstripping supply today they sold to average 217.2p/kg or £97.72 with all classes and weights in demand. Lambs sold to £110 for Texels from A McColm, Crailloch and Suffolks from J Heath, Blair. Lightweights sold to 238.1p/kg for Texels from W Taylor, Galdenoch. 262 hoggets, poorer offering averaged 170.3p/kg. Peaking at £90 from Barvennan and to 194.6p/kg for Beltex from McBurney Bros, Balsalloch. Cast sheep sold to £94 for Suffolks from G Martindale, Mains of Dhulloch.
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £110 Crailloch £105 & £100 Dinnans £105 & £100 (x2) Galdenoch £100 Baryerrock Suffolk: £110 Blair, Barrhill £105 Redbrae £100 (x2) Baryerrock Charolais: £107 Culquhassen & High Barness
Lambs (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Texel: 238.1 Galdenoch 234 Crailloch 227.3 & 219 Dinnans Suffolk: 225 & 219.1 Ravenstone Mains 220.5 Baryerrock Charolais: 221.1 Glenlea 217.8 Culquhassen
Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Head):
Texel: £90 & £87 Barvennan Cross: £87 Barvennan Beltex: £85 Mains of Dhulloch & Balsalloch Suffolk: £82 Smallmuir Blackface: £78 Miltonise & Barvennan
Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Kilo):
Texel: 190.7 Barvennan Cross: 175 Boghouse Beltex: 194.6 & 183.3 Balsalloch Suffolk: 170.8 Smallmuir Blackface: 185 Miltonise
Cast Sheep (Leading Prices Per Head):
Suffolk Cross Ewes: £94 Mains of Dhulloch Texel Cross Ewes: £93 Dinnans Lleyn Ewes: £82 Auchenree Cross Ewes: £74 Dinnans Zwartbles Ewes: £74 Stewarton Blackface Ewes: £61 Knockiebae Texel Tups: £93 Ballaird Beltex Tups: £85 Barvennan