New office for The Galloway Gazette

From next Friday, May 26, The Galloway Gazette office will move to 28, Victoria Street, Newton Stewart.

The new office is situated behind the offices of Galloway and Ayrshire Properties, and can be located by going though the double gates to the right of GAP and then to the left to the door into the extension behind. The Galloway Gazette office is located at the end of the corridor to the right.

Galloway Gazette reporter Louise Kerr said: “I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to the new Galloway Gazette office back in Victoria Street, the heart of Newton Stewart.

“The newspaper office had to move out of it’s former home in the main street after the flooding incident in December 2015, moving into the WRDC offices in Queen Street soon after.

“But the closure of the offices there meant the Gazette had to look for a new base and I am delighted to be moving into a new office next week where we will continue to bring our readers all the news from the length and breadth of Galloway.

“Would everyone who gets in touch by telephone please take a note of the NEW TELEPHONE NUMBER - 01671 403029.”

The new postal address will be:

The Galloway Gazette

28 Victoria Street

Newton Stewart

DG8 6BT