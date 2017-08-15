Netball night for young farmers members

The Machars Young Farmers girls had another successful Netball Night last Thursday 10th August at Port William MUGA.

A club spokesperson said: “A great effort from all of the girls who attended. Once again, we are grateful for Debbie Johnstone and Dib Penrose’s support and encouragement. Machars have plenty of events coming up, so keep an eye out on Facebook for more details.

“We have our Dairy Stockjudging at Broughton Mains, by kind permission of the McKay family, on Friday 1st September from 7.30pm.

“This will be followed by our Charity ‘Take Me Out’ Evening on Saturday 2nd September from 7pm with a dance at The Crown to follow from 10pm. If there are any individuals interested in taking part in our ‘Take Me Out’ Evening or anyone who would like to donate something for our auction, please get in touch with Sarah Walker for more details. All proceeds will be going to Alzheimer’s UK and Dumfries and Galloways Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

“Saturday 16th September sees our Beef Stockjudging at Broughton Skeog, by kind permission of the Vance family, from 7pm.

“We will also be holding Dairy, Beef and Sheep Dressing Demonstration nights before competing in the Dumfries and Galloway competitions. If anyone would be interested in competing for Machars or finding out what is involved then these nights would be a great opportunity to find out, anyone interested please note your interest to Sarah Walker.

“Everyone is welcome to all of our events, so we look forward to seeing both old and new faces.”

For any more information please contact Sarah Walker on 07717455249 or sarah.m.walker@hotmail.co.uk.