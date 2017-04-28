MSP hopeful of mobile bank for Wigtown Book Festival weekend

Local MSP Finlay Carson has met with Lloyds BankingGgroup to discuss the impact of branch closures on his constituency.

The meeting comes after Lloyds Banking Group announced they will close five Bank of Scotland branches in Galloway and West Dumfries: Gatehouse of Fleet, Dalbeattie, Wigtown, Port William and Kirkcudbright.

In a meeting with the bank, Finlay highlighted the importance of ensuring that they fully engage with local customers and take every step possible to mitigate the effects of the branch closures on the communities they serve.

Bank of Scotland have made assurances that every town affected by a branch closure will be serviced by a fully accessible mobile branch. Finlay also made the case that it is of great importance that a mobile branch attends busy events such as the Wigtown Book Festival, and he is confident that Lloyds will do all they can to ensure this happens.

Finlay Carson MSP said: “I have met with representatives from Lloyds Banking Group to ensure that they fully understand the concerns of my constituents and that every step is taken to mitigate the impact of branch closures on the communities they serve. I have informed Bank of Scotland of the importance of having a mobile branch at busy festivals such as the Wigtown.”