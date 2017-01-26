MSP asks Clydesdale Bank to halt closures

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson has called on the Clydesdale Bank to reconsider the closure of their branches in Stranraer and Castle Douglas. In a letter to the bank, Mr Carson raised concerns over the impact these closures will have on local residents, many of whom may be elderly or run rural businesses and could have no viable alternative for carrying out their daily banking.

Mr Carson said: “ “I was troubled to learn of the announcement by the Clydesdale Bank that they will be closing the Stranraer and Castle Douglas branches in my constituency, which will be a major blow for the local communities. There is a large population of elderly residents in the area who find online banking challenging and often do not have the technology to bank this way.

“While the local Post Offices will offer limited, simple banking facilities, this is a poor alternative. The Post Office is unable to cater to the needs of small business customers, meaning that they will have to travel further afield to Newton Stewart or Dumfries to carry out their banking. This takes them away from running their businesses and could have a negative impact on the local economy.

“I urge Clydesdale Bank to heed the concerns of local residents and keep these vital local amenities open for business.”