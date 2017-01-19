MP speaks as a customer after bank closures are announced

Galloway’s MP Richard Arkless said today that the proposed closure of the Clydesdale Bank in both Stranraer and Castle Douglas will have a “huge impact” on both towns.

As customer of the Stranraer branch, he pledged to do all he could to help those affected.

Mr Arkless said: “I am deeply disappointed by the announcement of the Clydesdale bank closures in Stranraer and Castle Douglas. I am a customer of the Stranraer branch and know most of the staff who work there. My first concern is for the staff members who are now facing redundancy in April.

“In rural communities such as ours, people from outlining areas often travel into the bigger towns to use the bank and while they are there they might also pop into the butchers, or meet a friend in a café for lunch or do many other small things that help to support the local high street. The closure of a bank has a huge impact on our small towns as a whole, negatively impacting footfall and damaging all of the surrounding businesses.

“I will be arranging to meet with Clydesdale bank as soon as possible to discuss these closures further. If you will be affected by this announcement in any way then please let me know – you can email me on richard.arkless.mp@parliament.uk or phone my constituency office on 01387 265 698.”