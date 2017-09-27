MP launches broadband survey

Galloway MP Alister Jack has launched a broadband survey and asked constituents across Dumfries and Galloway to submit their views on how satisfied they are with their current broadband services.

Constituents can complete the survey by visiting Mr Jack’s website at www.alisterjack.co.uk or by sending their responses to Broadband Survey, Office of Alister Jack MP, 20 Academy Street, Dumfries, DG1 1BY. Responses must be submitted by Friday, December 1.

In addition to providing details of their current broadband speeds, respondents are asked to include their name, full address and email address with their submissions.

Mr Jack will present the survey responses to UK Digital Minister, The Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, and use them to back his call for greater investment in broadband infrastructure in Dumfries and Galloway.

The MP hopes that as many people as possible from right across Dumfries and Galloway respond to the survey.

Mr Jack said: “This is an opportunity to provide Matt Hancock with the evidence that our region needs better broadband.

“Broadband is one of the most common issues that I am contacted about and I have made it one of my top priorities to secure better broadband for Dumfries and Galloway.

“Poor broadband speeds are a huge problem for businesses, particularly small businesses, in this part of the country and if the Scottish Government are serious about helping to grow our local economy, they should get on with securing a broadband contract for the £20.99 million allocated to them by the UK Government in 2014. When it finally does, Scotland will be the last area in the UK to do so and it simply is not good enough.

“I have already met with Matt Hancock twice to discuss this problem and there is a real willingness from his side to help. I want to provide him with as much evidence as possible to back up my case and that is why I hope people take the opportunity to complete my survey.”