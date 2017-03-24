Search

Meet the lambs

Wigtown Toddler Group at Cream o' Galloway.

Wigtown Toddler Group at Cream o' Galloway.

0
Have your say

These youngsters from Wigtown Toddlers Group had a great time at Cream o’ Galloway this week.

The group visit was to ‘Meet the Lambs’.

It’s a free visit offered annually by Cream o’ Galloway to nurseries and playgroups.