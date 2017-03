Market prices today

NEWTON STEWART MARKET

WEDNESDAY 22ND MARCH 2017

PRIME & CAST SHEEP

1806 Prime & Cast Sheep Sold.

1453 prime hoggets sold averaged 170.8p/kg. All classes dearer. Peaking at £87.20 for Texel cross from M/s McTaggart,Dunjop and to 187p/kg for Texels from S Hannah, Clearview. The 993 blackface hoggets averaged 170p/kg. Peaking at £82.50 for a pen of 43 heavyweights from Drannandow Farms and to 178.4p/kg from Drannandow. Cast sheep dearer. Tups sold to £168 for a Suffolk from J McCornick, Drumjargon. Cast ewes sold to £99 for a Texel cross from Drumjargon & S Hannah, Clearview. Mules to £86.50 from R Wilson, High Barness.

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel: £87.20 Dunjop £84 Low Glasnick £83.50 Ballaird Suffolk: £87 & £86.50 Dunjop £86.20 Little Torhouse £85 Moorpark of Barr Cheviot: £86.50 High Barness Cross: £84.20 Little Torhouse Blackface: £82.50, £80 & £77.50 Drannandow £78 Carscreugh £77.50 Blackloch £77.20 Low Glasnick £77 Barnvannoch & Cairney’s Corner

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Texel: 186.9 Clearview 185 Little Pinminnoch 182.1 Dunjop 181.8 Carscreugh Suffolk: 185.2 Dunjop 185 & 180.9 Moorpark of Barr Cheviot: 183.3 Dalhabboch Charolais: 181.3 Risk Cross: 172.1 Carscreugh Blackface: 178.4, 176.2 (x2), 175.6 & 175 Drannandow 175.7 Mochrum Estates 175.6 Barnvannoch 175 Low Glasnick 175 (x2) Dalhabboch & Carscreugh

Cast Tups (Leading Prices Per Head):

Suffolk: £168 & £130 Drumjargon £116 High Barness Texel: £118 Drumjargon Lleyn: £95 Kiltersan Blackface: £72 Grennan

Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):

Texel Cross: £99 Drumjargon & Clearview Lleyn Cross: £94 Kiltersan BFL: £87 Clearview Mule: £86.50 High Barness Blackface: £67 Markdhu £65.50 Drannandow Cheviot: £71.50 Kirkhaugh