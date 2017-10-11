Machars Young Farmers Root Show 2017

Machars Young Farmers held their Annual Root Show in Wigtown County Buildings on Saturday 7th October, the fifth show since it was resurrected in 2013.
Building on it’s previous year’s success, entries were up with 395 exhibits presented on the day from 72 entrants. The show was very well supported, particularly in the baking section, where the industrial section judge, Mrs Annette Torbet, was especially busy.
The roots, grains and forage sections had a healthy number of entries and were expertly judged by Mr Jan Vos who was accompanied by Mr Derek Robertson. Ms Deborah Gunby completed the judge line up, judging the really young farmers’ section.
The show was opened at 2pm by Mr Stewart McFadzean who spoke about his time in Young Farmers and his past involvement with the Root Show. Mr McFadzean also kindly presented the prizes to our trophy winners.
A spokesperson for the young famers club said: “Overall, a successful day was had! The club would like to thank all our sponsors, exhibitors, judges and supporters – without you all the show would not have been possible!”
Trophy winners:
Mrs E McNeil Perpetual shield (Exhibitor under 30 gaining the most points in the show): Tara Little
Mr and Mrs W Milven cup (Female member under 18 years gaining the most points in the show): Iona Cochrane
Mr and Mrs J Campbell Cup (Male member under 18 years old gaining the most points in the show): John Sproat
Mrs M Templeton Quaich (Exhibiter over 30 gaining the most points in the show)
J Ingles & Sons Ltd Cup (Member over 18 most gaining the most points for in Roots and Grain sections): Tara Little
East Drummoddie Rosebowl (Female member under 30 gaining the most Points in Industrial section): Tara Little
Reid McKie cup (Exhibitor gaining the most points in Forage section): James Vance
Stewart Family Cup (Best Exhibit in Industrial Section): Jenni Cannon
Mrs G Ferguson Cup (Best exhibit in the Flower Section): Ginny Arnott
Mrs E Wallace Trophy (Best exhibit in Arts and Crafts section): Adam Vance
Girls Inter Club Cup (Wigtownshire Club gaining most points in selected classes): Macha
Results:
Root Section
1 3 Fodder Beet: No entries
2 3 Leeks: 1st W Arnott, 2nd W Arnott, 3rd K Wilson, 4th T Little, 5th P Hill
3 3 Beetroot: 1st R Templeton, 2nd T Little, 3rd K Wilson
4 3 Onions: 1st W Arnott, 2nd W Arnott, 3rd P Hill, 4th C Sawyer
5 3 Carrots: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd C Sawyer
6 3 Tomatoes: 1st S Munroe, 2nd R Templeton, 3rd S Munroe, 4th T Little, 5th J Cannon
7 3 Turnips: 1st J Vance
8 3 Swede: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little
9 Vegetable obscure shape: 1st R Templeton, 2nd J Vance, 3rd K Landers
10 3 Potatoes: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little
11 2 potatoes (Weight): 1st T Little, 2nd T Little
Forage Section
12 3 Kale: 1st J Vance
13 Cabbage: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd K Wilson
14 Pasture (2017) Direct reseed: 1st J Vance
15 Pasture (2017) Under sown: 1st J Cannon, 2nd R Templeton, 3rd J Vance
16 Silage Mixture: 1st J Cannon, 2nd J Vance
17 Older Pasture: 1st J Vance, 2nd J Wadsworth, 3rd R Templeton
18 Hay: 1st K Wilson, 2nd J Vance, 3rd A Hunter-Blair, 4th J Sproat, 5th W McMillan
19 Winter Barley Straw: 1st J Vance, 2nd J Sproat, 3rd R Templeton, 4th A Hunter Blair
20 Spring Barley Straw: 1st J Sproat, 2nd K Wilson, 3rd J Vance
21 Oat Straw: 1st J Vance
22 Wheat Straw: 1st J Sproat, 2nd J Vance
23 Silage: 1st J Vance, 2nd R Templeton, 3rd J Cousar, 4th Ruari
24 Whole Crop Silage: 1st J Vance, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd K Wilson
25 Maize Silage: No Entries
26 2 Maize Cobs: No Entries
27 Big Bale Silage: 1st K Wilson, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd J Cannon, 4th J Cousar, 5th W McMillan
Grain Section
28 Oats: 1st C Nicholson
29 Prop-corned Oats: No Entries
30 Wheat: 1st C Nicholson, 2nd J Sproat, 3rd J Sproat
31 Barley: 1st J Sproat, 2nd J Sproat
32 Prop-corned Barley: 1st J Vance
Industrial Section
Baking
33 3 Scotch Pancakes: 1st R McCornick, 2nd C McKay, 3rd T Little, 4th M McIntosh, 5th M Cannon
34 3 Fruit Scones: 1st M Templeton, 2nd H McColm, 3rd T TLittle, 4th K Landers, 5th S Beveridge
35 Banana Loaf: 1st L Wilson, 2nd j Cannon, 3rd T Little, 4th M McCornick, 5th C Wilson
36 Fruit Loaf: 1st R McCornick, 2nd T Little, 3rd C McKay, 4th A Maxwell, 5th C Wilson
37 Chocolate Sponge: 1st J Cannon, 2nd A Maxwell, 3rd T Little, 4th S Beveridge, 5th M Adams
38 Lemon Drizzle Loa f: 1st a Maxwell, 2nd T Little, 3rd C Sawyer, 4th M Adams, 5th P Hill
39 3 Chocolate Brownies: 1st J Cannon, 2nd L Wilson, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th T Little, 5th H McColm
40 3 Shortbread: 1st T Little, 2nd R McCornick, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th M Templeton, 5th C Wilson
41 3 custard creams: 1st T Little, 2nd A Maxwell, 3rd I Wilson, 4th C Wilson, 5th S Walker
Jams and Jellies
42 Raspberry Jam: 1st M Templeton, 2nd K Forsyth, 3rd L Templeton, 4th M McCornick, 5th T Little
43 Strawberry Jam: 1st T Little, 2nd M McIntosh, 3rd K Forsyth, 4th M Templeton, 5th L Templeton
44 Lemon Curd: 1st A Maxwell, 2nd T Little, 3rd L Wilson
45 Marmalade: 1st L Templeton, 2nd G Arnott, 3rd T Little, 4th M Templeton
46 Chutney: 1st T Little, 2nd P Hill, 3rd S Munroe, 4th G Arnott, 5th M Templeton
47 Other Jam: 1st M Templeton, 2nd P Hill, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th T Little, 5th C Sawyer
Miscellaneous Produce
48 1 Jar Tablet: 1st T Little, 2nd J Lambert, 3rd L Wilson, 4th G McKnight, 5th M Cannon
49 1 Open Fruit Tart: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd A Maxwell
50 3 Meringue Shells: 1st T Little, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd T Little, 4th S Walker, 5th P Hill
51 1 Novelty Cup Cake: 1st T Little, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd T Little, 4th A Maxwell, 5th R Adams
52 8 Peppermint Creams: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th P Hill, 5th L Wilson
53 Sloe Gin: 1st T Little, 2nd M McIntosh, 3rd T Little, 4th C McKay, 5th L Templeton
Arts and Crafts
54 Decorated Watering Can: 1st S Munroe, 2nd C Wilson, 3rd G Arnott, 4th Wigtown Rainbows, 5th C Nash
55 Photo – Agri: 1st W Arnott, 2nd S Walker, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th S Munroe, 5th G Wadsworth
56 Photo - Life through a Lens: 1st J Cannon, 2nd T Little, 3rd K Wilson, 4th S walker, 5th T Little
57 Painting: 1st K Ramsay, 2nd D Gunby, 3rd H Sproat, 4th G Arnott, 5th S Munroe
58 Quilted Oven Gloves: No Entries
59 Knitted Garment: 1st S Beveridge, 2nd M McIntosh, 3rd H Sproat
60 Any Article Metal: 1st A Vance, 2nd K Robinson, 3rd T Little
61 Any Article Sewn: 1st S Beveridge, 2nd F Wallace, 3rd R Wallace
62 Any Article Wooden: 1st T Little, 2nd K Wilson, 3rd J Vance, 4th L Wilson, 5th T Little
Egg Section
63 3 Brown Eggs: 1st W Arnott, 2nd W Arnott, 3rd L Wilson, 4th M Templeton, 5th T Little
64 3 White Eggs: 1st C Sawyer, 2nd T Little, 3rd T Little
65 3 Duck Eggs: 1st K Wilson, 2nd L Wilson
66 Decorated Egg: 1st L Wilson, 2nd I Cochrane, 3rd S Munroe, 4th A Maxwell, 5th A Cochrane
Flower Section
67 Trinket Box: 1st T Little, 2nd M Cannon, 3rd G Arnott, 4th S Munroe, 5th T Little
68 Wine Bottle: 1st G Arnott, 2nd M Cannon, 3rd S Munroe, 4th T Little, 5th L Templeton
Really Young Farmers 8 years and under
69a Decorated Welly: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd A Cochrane
70a 2 Flapjacks: 1st A Cochrane, 2nd I Cochrane
71a Drawing of Farm Landscape: 1st I Cochrane
72a Animal Mask: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd A Cochrane
73a Decorated Digestive Biscuit: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd A Cochrane, 3rd I Cochrane 4th A Cochrane
74a Toy Farm: A Cochrane, 2nd I Cochrane
Really Young Farmers 9 - 13 years
69b Decorated Welly: 1st K McMiken, 2nd J Wadsworth
70b 2 Flapjacks: 1st G Wadsworth, 2nd J Wadsworth
71b Drawing of Farm Landscape: 1st J Wadsworth, 2nd K Cuthbertson, 3rd K McWilliam, 4th Andrew D, 5th A Gurling
72b Animal Mask: 1st Peter, 2nd G Wadsworth, 3rd J Wadsworth
73b Decorated Digestive Biscuit: 1st J Wadsworth, 2nd K McMiken, 3rd E Wadsworth, 4th G Wadsworth, 5th A Walker
74b Toy Farm: 1st J Wadsworth
