Machars Young Farmers Root Show 2017

Machars Young Farmers held their Annual Root Show in Wigtown County Buildings on Saturday 7th October, the fifth show since it was resurrected in 2013.

Building on it’s previous year’s success, entries were up with 395 exhibits presented on the day from 72 entrants. The show was very well supported, particularly in the baking section, where the industrial section judge, Mrs Annette Torbet, was especially busy.

The roots, grains and forage sections had a healthy number of entries and were expertly judged by Mr Jan Vos who was accompanied by Mr Derek Robertson. Ms Deborah Gunby completed the judge line up, judging the really young farmers’ section.

The show was opened at 2pm by Mr Stewart McFadzean who spoke about his time in Young Farmers and his past involvement with the Root Show. Mr McFadzean also kindly presented the prizes to our trophy winners.

A spokesperson for the young famers club said: “Overall, a successful day was had! The club would like to thank all our sponsors, exhibitors, judges and supporters – without you all the show would not have been possible!”

Trophy winners:

Mrs E McNeil Perpetual shield (Exhibitor under 30 gaining the most points in the show): Tara Little

Mr and Mrs W Milven cup (Female member under 18 years gaining the most points in the show): Iona Cochrane

Mr and Mrs J Campbell Cup (Male member under 18 years old gaining the most points in the show): John Sproat

Mrs M Templeton Quaich (Exhibiter over 30 gaining the most points in the show)

J Ingles & Sons Ltd Cup (Member over 18 most gaining the most points for in Roots and Grain sections): Tara Little

East Drummoddie Rosebowl (Female member under 30 gaining the most Points in Industrial section): Tara Little

Reid McKie cup (Exhibitor gaining the most points in Forage section): James Vance

Stewart Family Cup (Best Exhibit in Industrial Section): Jenni Cannon

Mrs G Ferguson Cup (Best exhibit in the Flower Section): Ginny Arnott

Mrs E Wallace Trophy (Best exhibit in Arts and Crafts section): Adam Vance

Girls Inter Club Cup (Wigtownshire Club gaining most points in selected classes): Macha

Results:

Root Section

1 3 Fodder Beet: No entries

2 3 Leeks: 1st W Arnott, 2nd W Arnott, 3rd K Wilson, 4th T Little, 5th P Hill

3 3 Beetroot: 1st R Templeton, 2nd T Little, 3rd K Wilson

4 3 Onions: 1st W Arnott, 2nd W Arnott, 3rd P Hill, 4th C Sawyer

5 3 Carrots: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd C Sawyer

6 3 Tomatoes: 1st S Munroe, 2nd R Templeton, 3rd S Munroe, 4th T Little, 5th J Cannon

7 3 Turnips: 1st J Vance

8 3 Swede: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little

9 Vegetable obscure shape: 1st R Templeton, 2nd J Vance, 3rd K Landers

10 3 Potatoes: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little

11 2 potatoes (Weight): 1st T Little, 2nd T Little

Forage Section

12 3 Kale: 1st J Vance

13 Cabbage: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd K Wilson

14 Pasture (2017) Direct reseed: 1st J Vance

15 Pasture (2017) Under sown: 1st J Cannon, 2nd R Templeton, 3rd J Vance

16 Silage Mixture: 1st J Cannon, 2nd J Vance

17 Older Pasture: 1st J Vance, 2nd J Wadsworth, 3rd R Templeton

18 Hay: 1st K Wilson, 2nd J Vance, 3rd A Hunter-Blair, 4th J Sproat, 5th W McMillan

19 Winter Barley Straw: 1st J Vance, 2nd J Sproat, 3rd R Templeton, 4th A Hunter Blair

20 Spring Barley Straw: 1st J Sproat, 2nd K Wilson, 3rd J Vance

21 Oat Straw: 1st J Vance

22 Wheat Straw: 1st J Sproat, 2nd J Vance

23 Silage: 1st J Vance, 2nd R Templeton, 3rd J Cousar, 4th Ruari

24 Whole Crop Silage: 1st J Vance, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd K Wilson

25 Maize Silage: No Entries

26 2 Maize Cobs: No Entries

27 Big Bale Silage: 1st K Wilson, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd J Cannon, 4th J Cousar, 5th W McMillan

Grain Section

28 Oats: 1st C Nicholson

29 Prop-corned Oats: No Entries

30 Wheat: 1st C Nicholson, 2nd J Sproat, 3rd J Sproat

31 Barley: 1st J Sproat, 2nd J Sproat

32 Prop-corned Barley: 1st J Vance

Industrial Section

Baking

33 3 Scotch Pancakes: 1st R McCornick, 2nd C McKay, 3rd T Little, 4th M McIntosh, 5th M Cannon

34 3 Fruit Scones: 1st M Templeton, 2nd H McColm, 3rd T TLittle, 4th K Landers, 5th S Beveridge

35 Banana Loaf: 1st L Wilson, 2nd j Cannon, 3rd T Little, 4th M McCornick, 5th C Wilson

36 Fruit Loaf: 1st R McCornick, 2nd T Little, 3rd C McKay, 4th A Maxwell, 5th C Wilson

37 Chocolate Sponge: 1st J Cannon, 2nd A Maxwell, 3rd T Little, 4th S Beveridge, 5th M Adams

38 Lemon Drizzle Loa f: 1st a Maxwell, 2nd T Little, 3rd C Sawyer, 4th M Adams, 5th P Hill

39 3 Chocolate Brownies: 1st J Cannon, 2nd L Wilson, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th T Little, 5th H McColm

40 3 Shortbread: 1st T Little, 2nd R McCornick, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th M Templeton, 5th C Wilson

41 3 custard creams: 1st T Little, 2nd A Maxwell, 3rd I Wilson, 4th C Wilson, 5th S Walker

Jams and Jellies

42 Raspberry Jam: 1st M Templeton, 2nd K Forsyth, 3rd L Templeton, 4th M McCornick, 5th T Little

43 Strawberry Jam: 1st T Little, 2nd M McIntosh, 3rd K Forsyth, 4th M Templeton, 5th L Templeton

44 Lemon Curd: 1st A Maxwell, 2nd T Little, 3rd L Wilson

45 Marmalade: 1st L Templeton, 2nd G Arnott, 3rd T Little, 4th M Templeton

46 Chutney: 1st T Little, 2nd P Hill, 3rd S Munroe, 4th G Arnott, 5th M Templeton

47 Other Jam: 1st M Templeton, 2nd P Hill, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th T Little, 5th C Sawyer

Miscellaneous Produce

48 1 Jar Tablet: 1st T Little, 2nd J Lambert, 3rd L Wilson, 4th G McKnight, 5th M Cannon

49 1 Open Fruit Tart: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd A Maxwell

50 3 Meringue Shells: 1st T Little, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd T Little, 4th S Walker, 5th P Hill

51 1 Novelty Cup Cake: 1st T Little, 2nd J Cannon, 3rd T Little, 4th A Maxwell, 5th R Adams

52 8 Peppermint Creams: 1st T Little, 2nd T Little, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th P Hill, 5th L Wilson

53 Sloe Gin: 1st T Little, 2nd M McIntosh, 3rd T Little, 4th C McKay, 5th L Templeton

Arts and Crafts

54 Decorated Watering Can: 1st S Munroe, 2nd C Wilson, 3rd G Arnott, 4th Wigtown Rainbows, 5th C Nash

55 Photo – Agri: 1st W Arnott, 2nd S Walker, 3rd A Maxwell, 4th S Munroe, 5th G Wadsworth

56 Photo - Life through a Lens: 1st J Cannon, 2nd T Little, 3rd K Wilson, 4th S walker, 5th T Little

57 Painting: 1st K Ramsay, 2nd D Gunby, 3rd H Sproat, 4th G Arnott, 5th S Munroe

58 Quilted Oven Gloves: No Entries

59 Knitted Garment: 1st S Beveridge, 2nd M McIntosh, 3rd H Sproat

60 Any Article Metal: 1st A Vance, 2nd K Robinson, 3rd T Little

61 Any Article Sewn: 1st S Beveridge, 2nd F Wallace, 3rd R Wallace

62 Any Article Wooden: 1st T Little, 2nd K Wilson, 3rd J Vance, 4th L Wilson, 5th T Little

Egg Section

63 3 Brown Eggs: 1st W Arnott, 2nd W Arnott, 3rd L Wilson, 4th M Templeton, 5th T Little

64 3 White Eggs: 1st C Sawyer, 2nd T Little, 3rd T Little

65 3 Duck Eggs: 1st K Wilson, 2nd L Wilson

66 Decorated Egg: 1st L Wilson, 2nd I Cochrane, 3rd S Munroe, 4th A Maxwell, 5th A Cochrane

Flower Section

67 Trinket Box: 1st T Little, 2nd M Cannon, 3rd G Arnott, 4th S Munroe, 5th T Little

68 Wine Bottle: 1st G Arnott, 2nd M Cannon, 3rd S Munroe, 4th T Little, 5th L Templeton

Really Young Farmers 8 years and under

69a Decorated Welly: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd A Cochrane

70a 2 Flapjacks: 1st A Cochrane, 2nd I Cochrane

71a Drawing of Farm Landscape: 1st I Cochrane

72a Animal Mask: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd A Cochrane

73a Decorated Digestive Biscuit: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd A Cochrane, 3rd I Cochrane 4th A Cochrane

74a Toy Farm: A Cochrane, 2nd I Cochrane

Really Young Farmers 9 - 13 years

69b Decorated Welly: 1st K McMiken, 2nd J Wadsworth

70b 2 Flapjacks: 1st G Wadsworth, 2nd J Wadsworth

71b Drawing of Farm Landscape: 1st J Wadsworth, 2nd K Cuthbertson, 3rd K McWilliam, 4th Andrew D, 5th A Gurling

72b Animal Mask: 1st Peter, 2nd G Wadsworth, 3rd J Wadsworth

73b Decorated Digestive Biscuit: 1st J Wadsworth, 2nd K McMiken, 3rd E Wadsworth, 4th G Wadsworth, 5th A Walker

74b Toy Farm: 1st J Wadsworth

rs Young Farmers