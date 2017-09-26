Machars Young Farmers compete in Dumfries and Galloways Beef and Dairy Dressing Competitions

Machars Young Farmers had a very busy Sunday competing in both Dumfries and Galloway’s Beef and Dairy Dressing Competitions.

Firstly, Machars Senior Dairy Dressing team, John Cousar and Sarah Walker, and Machars Junior Dairy Dressing team, Cara Sloan and Frank Gwynne, competed at Newhouse Farm by kind permission of the Nicholson family. After a great effort, Machars Junior team impressed the judge by taking first place.

Next, Machars Senior Beef Dressing team, Katie Landers and Jim White, and Machars Junior Beef Dressing team, Frank Gwynne and Cara Sloan, competed at Mains of Colin by kind permission of the Wallace family. Both teams made a fantastic job and once again the Machars Junior team won the judge over taking first place twice in one day! Congratulations to all.

The members expressed their sincere thanks to Gavin Redpath, Drew Sloan and James Forsyth for coaching and to Richard Oxley and John Cousar for hosting all of the practices.