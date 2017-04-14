Machars group report on the past year

Continuing the round up of the past year Machars Young Farmers on the 19th of July 2016saw our Annual Sheep Stock judging, held at Carswalloch Farm, Creetown, by kind permission of the Campbell family.

A great night was had by all with 114 competitors taking part!

Prizes were awarded to Marianne Adams (first overall), Jan McCaig (2nd overall), Robbie McCornick (3rd overall and 1st Young Farmer) and Ruari Donald (First Junior).

At Stranraer Agricultural Show the Machars creativity and craftsmanship shone through with the club’s three ladies Handicrafts teams receiving 1st equal, 2nd equal and 3rd place, whilst the club’s two men’s teams took 1st place and 3rd equal!

The 3rd of August marked the community’s annual highlight, Wigtown Agricultural Show! Although the weather was poor the attendance most definitely wasn’t!

Our annual Tug O’ war competition run by Tom Bell was a huge success with five teams taking part (would have been six had Stranraer & Rhins YFC not been scared away!).

A tough final was had between RG contracting and Newton Stewart RFC, however Russell’s team prevailed and were crowned winners for the third consecutive year!

The club’s tent was located in a new spot near the Livestock area which proved popular.

Furthermore, the Annual Show Dance, hosted by Machars YFC, was as successful as ever with around 450 people attending!

On the 20th August, Machars held their Annual Dairy Stock Judging Event at East Mains Farm, Kirkinner, by kind permission of the Robinson family.

The evening was very successful with 141 people taking part. Prizes were awarded to Jill Sloan (1st overall), Jock Cowan (2nd overall), Drew Sloan (3rd overall),Rose Nash (1st Young Farmer) and Heather Cousar (1st Junior)

NMR held an open day at Baltier farm, Whithorn, by kind permission of the Forsyth family on the 27th August.

Machars held a small stock judging competition at this event, which many of the Irish visitors took part in.

The 2nd of September saw our Annual Beef Stock Judging Event held at Palmallet Farm, Whithorn, by kind permission of the McKinnel family. The evening kept up with the success of the club’s previous stock judging events, with around 145 people taking part!

A grand night was had by all with prizes awarded to Sarah Lawson (1st overall, 1st Junior & 1st Young Farmer), David Templeton (2nd overall), Fiona Roddie (3rd overall) and Jane Campbell (1st lady).

On the 10th September a bus of Machars and Stranraer & Rhins members travelled to Beith for the West Area Young Farmers’s “Big Night Out”.

On the 1st of October, a team consisting of Robert Templeton, James Vance, John Howatson, Garry McKnight, William McMillan and Katie Landers highlighted their artistic talent in creating a fantastic bale sculpture for the SAYFC Bale Sculpture Competition!

That evening, the club’s secretary, Katie Landers, swapped her paint brush for a microphone to compete in the D&G Mr & Miss Young Farmer Competition, narrowly missing out on a placing!

The 15th of October saw the club’s Annual Root Show, held in the Wigtown County Buildings.

The event built on its success from the previous year with over 350 entries from 66 entrants!

On the 6th of November, a team consisting of John Walker, Donald Robinson and Adam Moffat took part in the D&G Juniors Speechmaking Competition, they came a credible 3rd with John receiving a certificate for best vote.