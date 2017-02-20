Luings sparkle at Castle Douglas

Wallets Marts Castle Douglas Limited staged the 52nd Annual Premier Show and Sale of Luing Cattle with one of the largest ringsides of breed enthusiasts on hand to witness a buoyant trade with averages in all classes being well up on the year.

Buyers were active from Orkney through Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland. At the pre-sale show of heifers the judge, Mr Les Robson, Buckholm, Galashiels picked his champion pair of In-Calf heifers from R McNee Ltd, Benhar which went on to sell for 3000gns each to Mr McFadzean, Balado.

Reserve Champion In-Calf heifers were from Stephen and Elaine Murray, Rockcliffe which went on to sell for 1850gns to Mr Robinson, Hexham.

Champion pair of bulling heifers came from W Graham & Son, Craigdarroch and sold for 2500gns to Messrs A C Burke, Nether Stewarton, Eddleston.

Reserve Champion Bulling heifers were from Prof. W A Penny and made 1800gns to the same buyer.

Bulls met a flying trade with no less than 23 out of the 26 bulls forward finding new homes. Sale leader was Lot Number 215 Finlarg Tornado from Robert & Hazel McNee which made 17000gns to Messrs McArthur, Nunnerie. Next up at 9000gns was Benhar Typhoon from R McNee Ltd, Benhar which sold to newly elected Chairman Dave Stanners, Tynedale.

Then late in the sale Cragidarroch Torres from the Graham Family made 6800gns to Kirsty Dunlop, Commonside.

The Luing breed was famously evolved by the Cadzow brothers on the Island of Luing in Argyll. The breed is currently thriving right across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and South America.

SALE AVERAGES

23 Bulls; average £4966.26 +£124.95

35 In Calf Heifers; average £2028.75 +£111.75

136 Bulling Heifers; average £1354.79 +£114.18