Lottery’s £19,000 boost

Two local community groups are celebrating after benefiting from National Lottery funding.

Stranraer Happy Hooves Riding for the Disabled Group has received a £9,000 grant and Gatehouse Scout Group gets a £10,000 boost in the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland grant from Big Lottery Fund.

Said Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson:“I am delighted to see that both Stranraer Happy Hooves RDA Group and Gatehouse Scout Group have secured funding from the National Lottery.

“The National Lottery’s grants are vital to supporting the great work of local groups and charities across Scotland, and I welcome the money being invested into Galloway and West Dumfries.

“I to congratulate and wish both Happy Hooves and Gatehouse Scouts every success for the future!”