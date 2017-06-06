Lottery funding for New Town Hall plans

The All Roads Lead to Whithorn Trust were delighted to receive confirmation last week of Lottery funding to develop their ambitious plans for Whithorn’s New Town Hall.

The lottery funds will be used by the architect and engineer to develop detailed plans.

All Roads Lead to Whithorn Trust’s spokesperson Julia Muir Watt said: “The development funding will cover the professional costs involved in progressing architectural and business plans for their proposed community hub with adjoining walkers/pilgrim’s bunkhouse.

“They will appoint a design team (architect, quantity surveyor, structural engineer, building services engineer and principal designer (CDM)) and carry out a range of surveys. The development funding will also cover the cost of accounting advice and administrative support.

“The planned work will contribute to the completion of the capital checklist and the strategic plan.”