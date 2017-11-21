Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries nd Galloway Council this week:

STRANRAER, Gliack Farm, alterations and extension to dwellinghouse (renewal of planning permission previously approved under 14/P/1/0639); applicant Mrs Susan Archibald (17/1866/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Barnkirk Industrial Estate, formation of hardstanding area for storage of vehicles and machinery - retrospactive; applicant Mr Kevin Saunders (17/1269/FUL).

PALNURE, Bruntis Loch, formation of cycle trail and erection of timber bridge; applicant Forest Enterprise Scotland (17/1813/FUL).

CREETOWN, Kilbucho House, Hill Street, installation of eight replacement windows with double glazed timber sash and case and erection of porch to front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Raymond Duffy (17/1893/LBC).

GLENLUCE, Main Street, formation of terracing with associated steps and seating area; applicant Old Luce Development Trust (17/1939/FUL).

PORT WILLIAM, 10 South Street, erection of extension to rear and installation of new door and window to east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Drew Miller (17/1948/FUL).

WIGTOWN, Linmara, 19 Agnew Crescent, change of roof covering from concrete tiles to slate on rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Martin Green (17/2017/FUL).

CASTLE DOUGLAS, Livingstone House, Glenlochar, late listed building consent for the replacement of 19 windows with 2 timber and 17 UPVC windows and 3 external doors; applicant Livingstone Trustees (17/1840/LBC).

CASTLE DOUGLAS, land east of the A713 0.2km to the east of Eriff and 1.7km to the north of Drumjohn; retention or temporary access tracks and pads (D45 to D51) associated with Blackcraig and Magree windfarm substation for agricultural use and formation of ramp between towers D49 and D50; applicant Mr Robert Graham (17/1986/FUL).

CASTLE DOUGLAS, land east of the A713 0.24km to the east of Drumjohn and 1.75km to the south of Eriff; retention or temporary access tracks and pads (D53 to D62) associated with Blackcraig and Magree windfarm substation for agricultural use and formation of new access track to D53; applicant Mr Robert Graham (17/1987/FUL).