Latest planning applications

STRANRAER, 12 Hanover Street, installation of two retractable sun canopies and shop frontage including replacement windows and door - partially retrospective; applicant Tres Chic Hair & Beauty (17/1668/FUL).

STRANRAER, Northbrae, 8 Brookefield Crescent, erection of extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs P & J McMahon (17/2000/FUL).

STRANRAER, Dunvegan, Cairnryan Road, erection of extension to south west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Miss Irene McKenzie (17/2001/FUL).

PORT WILLIAM, Derrie Farm, erection of agricultural building; applicant Mr & Mrs J M & D J Hamilton (17/1962/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 37 St Cuthbert Street, alterations including formation of dormer window, installation of 10 replacement windows and 2 doors and change of use from one dwellinghouse to form two dwellinghouses; applicant Mr Steven Wilson (17/1808/FUL).

LAURIESTON, Laurieston Forest, erection of 25 metre high lattice tower, installation of 2 transmission dishes, 1 satellite dish, 4 antennas, 6 equipment cabinets and associated works; applicant EE Limited (17/1995/FUL).