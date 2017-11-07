Latest planning applications

STRANRAER, Craigencrosh Farm, erection of agricultural building; applicant Birkett Partnership (17/1960/FUL).

KIRKCOWAN, land at Shennock, erection of dwellinghouse (approval of matters specified in conditions 2 (layout), 3 (design), 4 (external appearance), 5 (landscaping); 7 (parking provision), 8 (archaeological work), 9 (water supply) and 10 (site boundary) of planning permission in principle 14/P/1/0129); applicant Mr Peter Hannen (17/1959/ARC).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT; plot 41, Cannee Field, erection of dwellinghouse with integral garage (ameded house type to that previously approved under 07/P/2/0108); applicant Mr & Mrs Edward Sewell (17/1951/FUL).

CARSPHAIRN, between towers B43-B51 6km to the south east of Maneight and 6.72km to the north east of Eriff, retention of temporary access tracks and pads between towers B43 and B51 associated with Blackhill to Meikle Hill substation (permission granted by Scottish Government under 09/0132/EB); applicant STELP Fund Ltd (17/1955/FUL).

CARSPHAIRN, between towers B52-B57 6.08km to the south east of Maneight and 4.45km to the south west of Craigdarroch, retention of temporary access tracks and pads between towers B52-B57 associated with Blackhill to Meikle Hill substation (permission granted by Scottish Government under 09/0132/EB); applicant STELP Fund Ltd (17/1956/FUL).

CASTLE DOUGLAS, Barncrosh, change of use of agricultural land for the siting of 444 bases and holiday lodges; alterations and extensions to existing buildings to form reception, shop, cafe and leisure facilities including pool and sauna; change of use of farmhouse to form bar, restaurant and staff accommodation, installation of foul drainage system, LPG compound, landscaping, improvements to site access and associated works (without compliance with condition 1 of planning permission 13/P/2/0361 to cater for a different layout); applicant Barncrosh Leisure (17/1800/FUL).