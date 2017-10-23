Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

KIRKCOLM, Kirkland Cottage, Main Street, late listed building consent for installation of two replacement windows with timber glazing on south elevation and installation of wall mounted satellite dish; applicant Ms Jayne Haywood (17/1889/LBC).

STONEYKIRK, former post office/shop, installation of biomass boiler and erection of log storage shed - retrospective; applicant Mr Samuel Wallace (17/1894/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Scottish Natural Heritage, New Galloway Road, installation of asphalt surface to existing car park and formation of suds drainage system including installation of drainage pond; applicant Scottish Natural Heritage (17/1867/FUL).

