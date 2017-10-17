Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfreis and Galloway Council:

STRANRAER, MOD West Freugh, change of use of part of artillery range to research and development of kite powered wind energy systems up to 500KW for a temporary period; applicant Kite Power Systems Ltd (17/1842/FUL).

ISLE OF WHITHORN, Cairnsmore, 13 Rosie’s Brae, erection of extensions and alterations to dwellinghouse including raising of roof height and instalaltion of 2 dormer windows and erection of balcony and raised decked area; applicant Miss Vikki Reay (17/1783/FUL).

GLENLUCE, Auchenmalg Hall, erection of extension to side elevation of hall; applicant Glen of Luce Community Association (17/1818/FUL).

STRANRAER, 25 Royal Avenue, erection of extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr and Mrs Rae (17/1853/FUL).