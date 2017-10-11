Latest planning applications

KIRKCOLM, 24 Main Street, change of use of dwellinghouse to guest house and tea room; applicant Mrs Jo-Anne L Woolley (17/1662/FUL).

ARDWELL, Logan Botanical Gardens, erection of storage shed; applicant Royal Botanical Gardens (17/1775/FUL).

DRUMMORE, Mid Currochtrie, single storey extension to dwellinghouse; applicant J & C McClymont (17/1705/FUL).

WIGTOWN, Torhousemill, alterations, extensions and change of use of office/mill building to form dwellinghouse; applicant Torhouse Trout Ltd (17/1756/FUL).

DALRY, land within Troston Estate, 1km south east of Lochlee Hill, erection of meteorological mast (mex height 90m) for at emporary period of 3 years; applicant EDF Energy Renewables (17/1828/FUL).

AUCHENCAIRN, Rascarrel Farm, Rascarrel Burn, erection of agricultural shed; applicant Mr Matthew McTaggart (17/1836/FUL).