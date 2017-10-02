Latest planning applications

KIRKCOLM, 6 Kirkland Court, alterations and erection of extension to dwellinghouse; applicant Ms Elaine Storey (17/1759/FUL).

DRUMMORE, land at Grennan Plantation, Kirkbryde, application to vary condition 1 of planning permission 14/P/1/0223 (to reduce the number of chalets in the phasing scheme from 12 to 5); applicant Kirkbride Farm (17/1793/FUL).

GLENLUCE, Airyhemming Farm, alterations and change of use of existing steading building to form dwellinghouse and installation of septic tank and soakaway; applicant Messrs C & S Adams 917/1720/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Unit 1, Holmpark Industrial Estate, alterations, extension and retrospective change of use of storage building (class 6) to MOT/vehicle repair workshop (class 5); applicant Mr Stuart McDowall (17/1751/FUL).

WIGTOWN, Kirkland Hill, off Beddie Crescent, erection of 25 metre high telecommunications mast, installation of 6 antennas, 2 transmission dishes, 2 equipment cabinets and associated works; applicant Arqiva Ltd (17/1762/FUL).

WHITHORN, Post Office, 58 George Street, change of use of former post office and first floor flat to form a dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs P D & S R Marcus 917/1798/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, 79A High Street, erection of domestic garage and formation of hardstanding; applicant Mr David Hill (17/1600/FUL).

ST JOHNS TOWN OF DALRY; Glenshimmeroch, retention of 1150 metre section of temporary access road formed in connection with planning application 11/C/2/0013, Blackcraig and Magree wind farms connection project; applicant Glenshimmeroch Partnership (17/1674/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, Masonic Arms, 10 Ann Street, alterations to conservatory on side elevation of building, including installation of slate roof and replacement windows and doors; applicant Mr Richard Gidney (17/1696/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 43 High Street, internal alterations including alterations to door openings and formation of internal walls; applicant Mrs Susan Lamont (17/1780/LBC).