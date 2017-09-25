Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

GARLIESTON, Wheelhouse, erection of conservatory to side elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs D Walling (17/1676/FUL).

PORT WILLIAM, Low Killantre, deposit of dredged material (in assocation with harbour dredging); applicant JS Gerrish T/A SJ Gerrish and Partner (17/1712/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, adjacent to 4 Gilmour Terrace, erection of dwellinghouse, installation of air source heat pump and alterations to exsiting access; aplicant Mr Neil McClelland (17/1715/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 23 Millburn Street, replacement of 4 timber sash and case windows and 1 door with UPVC windows and door on front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Keira & Richard Reid (17/1312/FUL).

CARSPHAIRN, land adjacent to A713, west of Polquahanity, retention of temporary access tracks and pads between towers D99 - D102 (associated with planning application referece 13/C/2/0005, Blackcraig and Magree wind farms connection project); applicant Mr McCreath (17/1677/FUL).