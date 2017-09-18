Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

STONEYKIRK, Dalvadie Cottage, erection of single storey extension to south elevation and erection of porch to east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs B Sandford 917/1652/FUL).

LESWALT, Lochnaw Smithy, siting of static caravan - retrospective; applicant Mrs Heather Nimmo (17/1655/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, 35 Fleet Street, installation of 3 replacement windows with timber double glazed sash and case windows and 1 replacement timber door on front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs John McGarrity (17/1681/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, 35 Fleet Street, installation of 3 replacement windows with timber double glazed sash and case windows and 1 replacement timber door on front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs John McGarrity (17/1682/LBC).