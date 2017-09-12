Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

LOCHANS, The Colfin, erection of dwellinghouse and detatched garage, installation of tank and bio-disc treatment plant and formation of access; appllicant Mr I Beck (17/1627/PIP).

WHITHORN, Stairfield Farm, erection of dwellinghouse with detatched garage, installation of septic tank and soakaway and 16 ground mounted solar panels (amended degign to that previously approved under 10/P/1/0106) - retrospective; applicant Mr J and Mrs S Hay (17/1647/FUL).

For the full list of this week’s planning applications go to:

