Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered this week with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

STRANRAER, former Garrick Hospital, Edinburgh Road, erection of a block of 6 flats with associated offices and common rooms, 12 supported flats and 6 adapted bungalows, formation of new access, communal parking areas and associated landscaping: applicant Loreburn Housing Association (17/1506/FUL).

WIGTOWN, 7 North Main Street, internal alterations including blocking up of existing door opening and formation of new door opening; applicant Mr Roderick Cooksley (17/1428/LBC)

ELRIG, land south of High Milton Cottage, erection of dwellinhouse, formation of access, installation of septic tank, soakaway and air source heat pump (amended design to that previously approved under 09/P/1/0237 partially retrospective); applicant John McShane Joinery (17/1560/FUL).

SORBIE, Waulkmill, erection of dwellinghouse, installation of air source heat pump and relocation of existing oil tank (demolition of existing dwellinghouse); applicant Mr and Mrs H Young (17/1582/FUL).

SORBIE, The Smithy, Wigtown Road, alterations and change of use of former smithy to form dwellinghouse, installation of an air source heat pump and erection of detatched garden room; applicant Mr K and Mrs T Burns 917/1605/FUL).

PORT LOGAN, Tigh Na Bruaich, Mull Hill, erection of extension to side of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr and Mrs R & A Bower (17/1611/FUL).

PORT WILLIAM, 2 High Street, removal of two fascia signs and freestanding sign and post; applicant Lloyds Banking Group (17/1624/LBC).

WIGTOWN, 21 North Main Street, removal of external signage and ATM; applicant Lloyds Banking Group (17/1649/LBC).

TWYNHOLM, 1 Burn Brae, erection of extensions and change of use of former museum to form two dwellinghouses; applicant Mr D M Coulthard (17/1465/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Tongue of Bombie; alterations and erection of extensions to dwellinghouse and installation of septic tank and soakaway; applicant Mr David Brammer (17/1581/FUL).