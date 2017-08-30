Latest planning applications

STRANRAER, 9 Springwell Road, erection of single storey extension to south elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr James Kelly (17/1575/FUL).

LOCHANS, 1 Millview Terrace, erection of replacement domestic garage; applicant Mr & Mrs C Patterson (17/1607/FUL).

WIGTOWN, 7 North Main Street, change of use of part of ground floor of dwellinghouse to form book/antique shop; applicant Mr Roderick Cooksley (17/1427/FUL).

KIRKCOWAN, south of the B733 rear of Main Street, erection of 30 metre high lattice tower, installation of 3 antennas, 2 transmission dishes, 3 ground based equipment cabinets and associated works; applicant CTIL/Vodafone Ltd (17/1498/FUL).

WIGTOWN, 19 South Main Street, replacement of 9 timber windows and 2 timber doors with 9 UPVC double glazed windows and 2 UPVC double glazed doors; applicant Mrs Gillian McGowan (17/1574/FUL).

TONGLAND, Fish House, alterations and extension of ruinous building to bring back into use as a dwellinghouse (amended design to that previously approved under 11/P/2/0391); applicant Mr Paul Ansboro (17/1489/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Carlton, St Mary’s Street, alterations to detatched annexe including reslating of roof, instalation of 3 replacement double galzed timber windows, 2 external doors and erection of 1.8 metre high boundary fence; applicant Mr & Mrs William Borthwick (17/1519/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, Clachan of Girthon, erection of two dwellinghouses, construction of access road and bridge and installation of sewage treatment plant (renewal of planning permission previously granted under 14/P/2/0150); applcant Mr John J G Armstrong (17/1586/FUL).

NEW GALLOWAY, Kyles, 2 Kirk Road, erection of extension to west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs David Briggs (17/1589/FUL).

TWYNHOLM, Arden, Arden Road, erection of porch to west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr David Lappin (17/1616/FUL).

KENDOON, power station, demolition of existing village hall and storage building and change of use into large storage compound and erection of 1.8 metre high palisade fence; applicant Scottidh Power (17/1546/FUL).