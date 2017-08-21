Latest planning applications

STRANRAER, 28 Spoutwells Way, alterations to existing conservatory and formation of balcony and external stairs to north elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Gary Burns (17/0861/FUL).

STRANRAER, Beoch Farm, erection of single storey extension to north east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs R Donnan (17/1378/FUL).

STRANRAER, West Freugh, change of use of part of artillery range to research and development of kite powered wind energy systems up to 500KW for a temporary period (at variance with the terms of condition 1 of planning permission 16/P/1/0071 to allow an extended annual operating period from mid-April to mid-October each year of operaion); applicant Kite Power Systems (17/1464/FUL).

STRANRAER, 1 Brookfield Crescent, erection of single storey extension to west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs W McDonald 917/1467/FUL).

KIRKCOLM, Knocktim Dairy Cottage, erection of extensions to front and rear elevations of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs Catherine & Susan Russell-Jones (17/1541/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Mains of Machermore Farm, installation of septic tank, soakaway and sealed cesspool tank for chemical toilets for a certified touring caravan site; applicants Mr & Mrs G Milroy (17/1435/FUL).

KIRKCOWAN, 60 Main Street, erection of two storey extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Scott Ellis (17/1496/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Polarbites/Polarpark, Harbour Square, replacement of roof covering; applicant D G Heuchan Construction (17/1340/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 9 St Mary Street, erection of detatched domestic garage/garden room (demolition of existing garage); applicant Mrs Elizabeth Balfour-Kinnear (17/1471/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 9 St Mary Street, erection of detatched domestic garage/garden room (demolition of existing garage); applicant Mrs Elizabeth Balfour-Kinnear (17/1472/LBC).