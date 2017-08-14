Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

STRANRAER, 10 Park Crescent, erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Ms Irene Allison (17/1244/FUL).

STRANRAER, 27 Clenoch Parks, erection of garden shed - retrospective; applicant Mr R A Thomson (17/1425/FUL).

GLENLUCE, Barlockhart Quarry, extension to quarry for extraction of gritstone at variance with condition 2 of planning permission 13/P/1/0405 to allow mineral extraction to continue until 22 February 2042 (to coincide with original permission TMP/2/75); applicant Breedon Aggregates SW Limited (17/1424/FUL).

BARGRENNAN, Bargrennan Cottage, erection of extensions to south east, south west, and north west elevations of dwellinghouse and installation of 6 roof mounted solar panels; applicant Mr & Mrs R Harrison (17/1504/FUL).

PORT WILLIAM, Changue Bungalow, erection of dwellinghouse with integral garage and installation of new septic tank (includng demoliton of existing dwellinghouse); applicant Mr & Mrs Mike Williams (17/1504/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, plot 1, The Mill, Grange Farm Steading, Mute Hill, change of use of agricultural building to dwellinghouse (amended design to that previously approved under 08/P/2/0055); applicant O’Rourke Developments Ltd (17/1434/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, 2 Newton Cottages, erection of single storey extension to side elevation of dwellinghouse, formation of vehicular access and siting of LPG tank; applicant David G Coltart & Mrs Anne Coltart (17/1436/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 37 St Mary’s Street, removal of ATM machine and installtion of new infill panel on front elevation; applicant The Royal Bank of Scotland (17/1479/FUL).