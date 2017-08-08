Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

STRANRAER, 5 Hanover Street, change of use of office to hot food and sandwich bar and installation of extractor outlet on rear elevation; applicant Miss Alana Collinge (17/1391/FUL).

WIGTOWN, 11-13 High Street, replacement of 9 windows on front elevation with UPVC windows; applicant Mrs Julie Willan (17/1337/FUL).

CREETOWN, Glenquicken Farm, application for occupancy of chalet without compliance with condition 2 (holiday occupancy only) of planning permission 12/P/2/0258 to provide residential accomodation for a temporary period of two years; applicant Mr Mike McCart (17/1386/FUL).

DUNRAGIT, former hall, alterations and change of use of former village hall to dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs R C Reynolds (17/1411/FUL).

CREETOWN, Creetown Bowling Club, Barholm Street, erection of timber implement shed; applicant Creetown Bowling Club (17/1429/FUL).

GLENLUCE, North Milton Farm, erection of extension to side elevation of dwellinghouse and formation of raised patio with associated handrail; applicant Mr A Sloan )17/1457/FUL).

GLENLUCE, North Milton Farm, erection of extension to side elevation of dwellinghouse and formation of raised patio with associated handrail; applicant Mr A Sloan (17/1458/LBC).

DUNDRENNAN, training camp, erection of multi-purpose utility building; applicant Secretary of State for Defence (17/1286/FUL).

DUNDRENNAN, Kirkland of Rerrick, erection of domestic outbuilding; applicant Mr Adam Maitland (17/1299/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Torrs Farm, erection of agricultural shed; applicant Mr Jim Picken (17/1335/FUL).

ST JOHN’S TOWN OF DALRY, land at Glenshimmeroch, erection of a wind monitoring mast (max height 70M) for a temporary period of three years; applicant Energiekontor IK (17/1358/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, plot 3, Memory Lane, erection of dwellinghouse and formation of access; applicant Mrs Elizabeth Ashburn (17/1380/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, erection of single storey extension and replacement of 2 single glazed timber windows with 2 double glazed timber sash and case windows on rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs John McGarrity (17/1393/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, internal alterations and erection of singlestorey extension and replacement of 2 single glazed windows with 2 double glazed timber sash and case windows on rear elevation of dwellinghouse - partially retrospective; applicant Mr & Mrs John McGarrity (17/1394/LBC).