Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:
STRANRAER, 5 Hanover Street, change of use of office to hot food and sandwich bar and installation of extractor outlet on rear elevation; applicant Miss Alana Collinge (17/1391/FUL).
WIGTOWN, 11-13 High Street, replacement of 9 windows on front elevation with UPVC windows; applicant Mrs Julie Willan (17/1337/FUL).
CREETOWN, Glenquicken Farm, application for occupancy of chalet without compliance with condition 2 (holiday occupancy only) of planning permission 12/P/2/0258 to provide residential accomodation for a temporary period of two years; applicant Mr Mike McCart (17/1386/FUL).
DUNRAGIT, former hall, alterations and change of use of former village hall to dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs R C Reynolds (17/1411/FUL).
CREETOWN, Creetown Bowling Club, Barholm Street, erection of timber implement shed; applicant Creetown Bowling Club (17/1429/FUL).
GLENLUCE, North Milton Farm, erection of extension to side elevation of dwellinghouse and formation of raised patio with associated handrail; applicant Mr A Sloan )17/1457/FUL).
GLENLUCE, North Milton Farm, erection of extension to side elevation of dwellinghouse and formation of raised patio with associated handrail; applicant Mr A Sloan (17/1458/LBC).
DUNDRENNAN, training camp, erection of multi-purpose utility building; applicant Secretary of State for Defence (17/1286/FUL).
DUNDRENNAN, Kirkland of Rerrick, erection of domestic outbuilding; applicant Mr Adam Maitland (17/1299/FUL).
KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Torrs Farm, erection of agricultural shed; applicant Mr Jim Picken (17/1335/FUL).
ST JOHN’S TOWN OF DALRY, land at Glenshimmeroch, erection of a wind monitoring mast (max height 70M) for a temporary period of three years; applicant Energiekontor IK (17/1358/FUL).
GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, plot 3, Memory Lane, erection of dwellinghouse and formation of access; applicant Mrs Elizabeth Ashburn (17/1380/FUL).
GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, erection of single storey extension and replacement of 2 single glazed timber windows with 2 double glazed timber sash and case windows on rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs John McGarrity (17/1393/FUL).
GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, internal alterations and erection of singlestorey extension and replacement of 2 single glazed windows with 2 double glazed timber sash and case windows on rear elevation of dwellinghouse - partially retrospective; applicant Mr & Mrs John McGarrity (17/1394/LBC).
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.