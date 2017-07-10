Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been registered with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

STRANRAER, 8 Academy Street, installation of replacement front door with UPVC; applicant Mrs Tanya Arnott (17/0899/LBC).

STONEYKIRK, The Neuk, replacement of turbine head to wind trubine previously granted planning permission 11/P/1/0193 (15 metres to hub height and 21.5 metres to tip height); applicant Mr & Mrs Keith Stebbens (17/1041/FUL).

STRANRAER, Gallowhill Farm, erection of agricultural shed and extension to existing agricultural shed - retrospective; applicant Galloway Biomass (17/1042/FUL).

PORTPATRICK, Bendameer, Heugh Road, alterations to existing conservatory to form extension to south west elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr John Crabtree (17/1227/FUL).

WHITHORN, opposite Post Office, George Street, installation of external defibrillator cabinet; applicant Whithorn and District Community Council (17/0858/FUL).

WIGTOWN, 10 Agnew Crescent, installation of 9 replacement windows with double glazed UPVC; applicant Mr & Mrs Gorman (17/1131/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Meikle Cairn, west of Airies Farm, erection of 70M high wind monitoring mast without compliance with condition 2 of planning permission 13/P/1/0330 (to allow siting of the mast for an additional 12 months); applicant Airvolution Energy (17/1170/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, Laggan, re-routing of burn and associated works; applicant Laggan Outdoor Activities Centre (17/0998/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, 35 Fleet Street, erection of single storey extension to rear elevation and replacement of three single glazed sash and case windows with three double glazed sash and case windows on front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs John McGarrity (17/1140/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 67A High Street, installation of 7 replacement windows with 4 timber double glazed windows and 3 UPVC double glazed widows; applicant DGHP (17/1162/FUL).