Latest planning applications

STRANRAER, Trinity Church, London Road, alterations including installation of new enlarged skewstones and lime based render system to south elevation, installation of bird prevention system and six slate vents; applicant The Congregation for Trinity Church (17/0263/LBC).

STRANRAER, Creechan Park, Drummore, erection of extension to south elevation of dwelling house; applicant Mr and Mrs I E Irving (17/0272/FUL).

STRANRAER, Morrisons, London Road, erection of extension to south elevation and alteration to car park layout; applicant Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (17/0318/FUL).

STRANRAER, Rydal Mount, installation of gas tank; applicant Mr Robert Frazer (17/0390/FUL).

STRANRAER, 25 Royal Avenue, erection of extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr and Mrs Rae (17/0393/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, site off Doonhill Way, erection of dwellinghouse (one bedroom) with integral garage and photovoltaic roof panels; applicant Mr James Scott (17/0279/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Three Lochs Holiday Park, change of use of open ground to form an extension to existing caravan park including formation of 20 units (20 caravans) with decking and associated parking, storage area, roads and associated works; applicant Legacy Resorts Ltd (17/0349/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Three Lochs Holiday Park, change of use of open ground to form an extension to existing caravan park including formation of 30 units (2 lodges and 28 caravans) with decking and associated parking, storage area, roads and associated works; applicant Legacy Resorts Ltd (17/0350/FUL).

WIGTOWN, 31 South Main Street, internal alterations and installation of extractor flue to rear elevations; applicant Mrs Dawn Cluckie (17/0411/LBC).

KIRKINNER, 37 Main Street, installation of 4 timber replacement windows to front elevation and 1 timber window to side elevation and erection of sun porch extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Peter Craft (17/0412/LBC).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, site adjacent to telephone exchange, Laurieston, erection of dwellinghouse; applicant Michael and John Rowan 917/0338/PIP).