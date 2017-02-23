Hospital hosts nursing recruitment day

There has never been a more exciting time to become part of the nursing family in NHS Dumfries and Galloway’s Acute and Diagnostic Directorate.

That is the message as preparations step up for another special day to recruit Registered Nurses.

Find out about the opportunities available on Saturday 25th February from 10am – 4pm, at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. You could even receive an interview and potential job offer on the day.

Anne Allison, Clinical Nurse Manager, said: “This year, we move into our new hospital, a purpose built, state of the art, modern acute hospital facility within the heart of Dumfries. If you are looking for a change on a permanent, fixed term or ad-hoc basis you are invited to our special recruitment day.”

Apply on-line in advance to speed-up the process by visiting jobs.scot.nhs.uk where information you need including the documents you will be required to bring can be found.